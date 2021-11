I often find myself thinking about how baseball wound up taking over all other sports for me as my clear favorite when I was a child, especially given the sport’s relative popularity lagging behind football and basketball among my peers. There are plenty of reasons that I won’t bore you with when I dig down in to it, some of them personal and others intrinsic to the sport itself. But then there are also reasons that really just come down to happenstance, the biggest of which I often think of as the fact that I was born in the Boston area at just the right time for my coming of age as a fan to occur just as Pedro Martinez was hitting his peak with the Red Sox.

