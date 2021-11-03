CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Lira battles inflation as EM stocks slip ahead of Fed

By Susan Mathew
 8 days ago

* Turkey inflation at 19.89%, policy rate at 16%

* More interest rates cuts to come in Turkey - economist

* EM stocks down for 7th straight session

* China’s economy faces new downward pressures - Premier Li

* Ukraine bonds at April lows

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira underperformed on Wednesday as annual inflation neared 20%, widening the gap with the policy rate, and emerging market stocks extended losses to a seventh straight session in anticipation of tapering news from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Annual inflation in Turkey was 19.89% in October - the highest in nearly 2-1/2 years, rising from 19.58% in September. The policy rate at 16% is already well below inflation as the central bank cut by 300 basis points this year, pressured by Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan.

Core inflation, which strips out energy, food and some other goods, eased to 16.82% from near 17% a month earlier.

The lira fell by as much as 0.8%, but cut some losses as the number was below estimates of 20.4%. It was last trading down 0.2% at 9.627 per dollar. The currency is down almost 23%this year largely because of uncertain and unconventional monetary policy.

“The small drop in core inflation and political pressure on the central bank means that further interest rate cuts lie in store,” said Jason Tuvey, senior EM economist at Capital Economics. “We have pencilled in 100bp reduction in the one-week repo rate at this month’s meeting,” and further aggressive easing ahead, he said.

Other EM currencies traded in tight ranges with all eyes on the Fed, which is likely to start tapering pandemic-induced stimulus. A Reuters poll showed EM currencies are headed for more trouble next year as rate hikes are seen supporting the dollar.

EM stocks fell 0.2%, in their longest losing streak since July, ahead of the decision. Massive monetary policy stimulus from major central bank has helped keep up flows into EM assets during the pandemic.

China stocks were hit further by Premier Li Keqiang’s comments that China’s economy faces downward pressures. Meanwhile, China said it “resolutely opposes” Washington’s revocation of China Telecom Corp Inc’s licence to operate in the United States.

Poland’s zloty rallied 0.4% against the euro, with the central bank seen hiking the key rate by 50 basis points to 1% on Wednesday.

Ukraine dollar bonds fell to April lows as Russia’s Gazprom cut its daily volume of gas transit via Ukraine for the fourth time this year on Tuesday.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of war in eastern Ukraine.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

S.Korean stocks slip for second day on U.S. inflation woes

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street weakness as soaring U.S. inflation figures sparked concerns that monetary policy might be tightened more quickly. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The...
Magazine Luiza's Q3 profit plummets on Brazil's high inflation, rates

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza on Thursday posted a sharp decrease in its third-quarter profit as higher interest rates and inflation weighed on the purchase of durable goods, the company said. Its recurring net income plummeted to 22.6 million reais ($4.18 million) from 216 million...
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies weighed down by inflation nerves

* Chinese factory gate inflation hits 26-year high. Nov 10 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies traded mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could sway the Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance, and as sentiment was dented by surging inflation in China. China's factory gate inflation hit a...
World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Europe's main equity indices finished higher after gains in Asia's major markets. In New York, the Nasdaq's tech shares gained back some of the ground lost in the prior session's sell-off, while the Dow declined on a day that saw little economic news, since most government offices and the bond market were closed for the Veterans Day holiday. Major US indices had closed lower for a second straight day on Wednesday after the release of data showing that American consumer prices saw their biggest gain in more than three decades last month, raising fears the Federal Reserve may be forced to change policy quickly.
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.250 114.05 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3541 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.833 27.84 +0.03 Korean won 1178.600 1180.8 +0.19 Baht 32.800 32.87 +0.21 Peso 50.030 50.03 +0.00 Rupiah 14260.000 14260 +0.00 Rupee 74.510 74.51 +0.00 Ringgit 4.167 4.166 -0.02 Yuan 6.397 6.39 -0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.250 103.24 -9.64 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3209 -2.52 Taiwan dlr 27.833 28.483 +2.34 Korean won 1178.600 1086.20 -7.84 Baht 32.800 29.96 -8.66 Peso 50.030 48.01 -4.04 Rupiah 14260.000 14040 -1.54 Rupee 74.510 73.07 -1.94 Ringgit 4.167 4.0400 -3.05 Yuan 6.397 6.5283 +2.06 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Euro zone inflation to remain above ECB's target next year

BENGALURU, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation expectations are at risk of continuing to overshoot the European Central Bank's 2% target next year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who raised their outlook for consumer prices for a fifth consecutive month. While inflation rose above 4% last month,...
U.S. stocks plummet as annualized CPI hits 6.2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sudden jump in the Consumer Price Index in the United States has undermined U.S. stocks and bonds, while boosting the U.S. dollar Wednesday. The monthly 0.09 percent CPI rise announced by the Labor Department Wednesday, was well above the expected 0.06 percent. It brought the annualized CPI increase to 6.2 percent, the highest reading in thirty-one years,
