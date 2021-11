In the tech industry, it is common practice to entirely outsource production to China. Therefore it is no secret that American companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft manufacture most of their devices in the People's Republic. But even in the quickly-changing automobile industry, which is continuously shifting its focus towards electric vehicles, such considerations are more and more common. According to an article by a German news outlet, the by volume second largest automaker in the world Volkswagen now contemplates to import up to 15,000 units of the VW ID.6 electric SUV from China to Europe.

