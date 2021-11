The trademark applicants of “Meta” are supposedly open to selling to Mark Zuckerberg for the rebranding of Facebook — but for a price. Speaking to TMZ, Meta PC founders Joe Darger and Zack Shutt shared that while their petition is yet to be granted, they are willing to stop their application for a price of $20 million USD. Darger and Shutt’s company has been operating for over a year and filed to trademark the word “Meta” for “computers, laptops, tablets, software and more items relating to tech” back in August, and while $20 million USD may seem excessive, the pair pointed out that they will be required to completely rebrand Meta PC if Zuckerberg pays.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO