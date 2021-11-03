CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Court documents: Don Wells’ DUI violates previous handgun possession charge

By Murry Lee, Ben Gilliam
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xdgk_0cl4Y5VD00

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to Hawkins County court documents obtained by News Channel 11, the father of Summer Wells’ DUI charges violated his previous conviction for possession of a handgun while intoxicated.

PREVIOUS: Summer Wells’ father arrested in court Monday on violation of probation charges

Don Wells’ sentence for the April 21, 2021 handgun charge totaled 11 months and 29 days in the Hawkins County Jail before his probation.

According to the petition to revoke probation filed in the Hawkins County Courthouse on Nov. 1, the new charges from Wells’ arrest ordered “any lawful officer of the state” to immediately arrest Wells.

‘Stop the Dump’: Bellevue group fights against proposal for dump site

The order to arrest Wells was signed by Judge Daniel Boyd.

Since he was already within the courthouse that day, the summons was served to Wells there by Hawkins County deputy Rhonda Salyer.

Wells was present in court on Monday in response to his DUI arrest on Saturday night. He was also charged with improper lane usage, open container, financial responsibility and more.

Wells family Dr. Phil appearance to air on Nov. 11-12

News Channel 11 was in the courtroom when Salyer arrested Wells and Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson walked him out. Later Monday, Wells left the jail on an own recognizance bond but declined to comment on the recent events.

Prior to his court appearance, the Wells family posted to the blog portion of their website, FindSummerWells.com , thanking people for their kind messages and referring to the alleged DUI as a “stupid decision.”

Gag order placed on case involving Wells family children in state custody

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15. Months later, she remains missing but the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office says the case remains a priority and investigators continue to follow up on tips.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

  • Age: 5
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′
  • Weight: 40 lbs.
  • Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Missing Since: June 15, 2021

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Rogersville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, TN
Rogersville, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN News 2

TBI: Search warrants executed, ‘potential digital evidence’ collected in Search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday afternoon that the agency has seen a rise in the online spread of misinformation regarding the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells. The TBI tweeted that the agency “is doing everything within [its] power to find [Summer],” adding that the lack of […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Wells
WKRN News 2

TBI: 2 missing Sullivan County children located

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has confirmed that a pair of children previously reported missing in Sullivan County have been located. Officials said for six-year-old Nicole Penn and seven-month-old Wyatt Cook were found safe. An original tweet from the TBI stated that the two were missing out of East Tennessee, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Weather#Revoke#Blog#Wjhl#News Channel 11#Summer Wells#Findsummerwells Com#Amber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy