T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan Strongest Predicted Playing 11

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia vs Afghanistan: Opening combination in focus as we look at the predicted playing 11 for both the teams for T20 World Cup 2021. For the first time in the T20 World Cup history, India have found themselves losing their first two matches of the tournament. Such has been the intensity...

T20 World Cup 2021 – Group 2 India vs Scotland Best Predicted Playing 11

India vs Scotland: India looking to maintain their winning run as we look at the predicted playing 11 for both the teams for T20 World Cup 2021. After a poor run of two matches, Team India made a stunning comeback against the fighting Afghanistan team. India had suffered a batting collapse in their first two matches, but the Afghanistan match saw Team India openers score aggressive fifties to take India beyond 200; a feat achieved only once in the tournament.
India vs NZ 2021: Official T20I Squad for Team India Revealed – No Kohli

Rohit Sharma announced as new captain as we look at the official squad for Team India for India vs NZ 2021 T20I Series. It’s not even a day since Team India’s exit from the most important T20 World Cup 2021, and BCCI has announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series vs New Zealand. While we are yet to recover completely from the below-par performance of Team India, we are excited for the new phase of India.
India vs New Zealand 2021: Team India’s Best Playing 11 for T20I Series

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open as we look at the best playing 11 for Team India for the T20I series. It feels like yesterday when Team India were officially knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021 after suffering humiliating defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. While that assignment only just ended, India will now be playing NZ for yet another bilateral T20I series – just 2 days after the World Cup final.
The Independent

Is England vs New Zealand on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch T20 World Cup semi-final

England take on New Zealand at the T20 World Cup today as the battle for a place in the final on Sunday.England finished top of their Super 12s group despite a defeat to South Africa in the final match, while New Zealand finished second in their group behind the only team with a 100 per cent winning record, Pakistan, who take on Australia tomorrow in the other semi. The fixture stirs memories of when England won a dramatic match against New Zealand two years ago in the ODI World Cup final at Lord’s, which went down to the final ball...
T20 WC 2021: Semi-final Qualification Scenarios for India Explained

T20 World Cup 2021: India flying high with back-to-back wins as we look at the updated semi-final qualification scenarios for Team India. In what can be called a dramatic comeback, India have now won two after losing two bih matches in the T20 World Cup so far. It all started with Team India’s worst T20I loss against Pakistan were they were defeated by Pakistan for the first time in a World Cup by 10 wickets. It didn’t end there as the next match against New Zealand saw India go down by 8 wickets.
England vs New Zealand LIVE: T20 World Cup semi-final result and reaction

Follow live reaction after England lost to New Zealand in the first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi.Eoin Morgan’s side topped Group 1 in the Super 12s, with Kane Williamson’s Black Caps finishing second in Group 2 with identical records of four wins and a defeat apiece.Moeen Ali’s unbeaten half-century and 41 from Dawid Malan put what looked to be a competitive total of 166 on the board. But superb innings from Daryl Mitchell (72*) and Jimmy Neesham (27) saw New Zealand chase it down with an over to spare, winning by five wickets. They will now take on either Pakistan or Australia, who will battle it out in the second semi-final on Thursday, in Sunday’s final in Dubai. The result is a measure of revenge for Williamson’s side after the agonising Super Over defeat to England two years ago in the 50-over World Cup final.Follow live reaction from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi:
