United Nations

Bachelet says violations ongoing in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief’s office is receiving ongoing reports of violations in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, including shelling and airstrikes causing civilian deaths, summary...

Reuters

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa. The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take...
AOL Corp

Ethiopia government says Tigray forces killed 100 youths in key town

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government accused rebellious Tigrayan forces on Monday of killing 100 youths in the town of Kombolcha, as the United States expressed concern about Tigrayan advances a year into the fighting. The Tigrayan forces led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) denied the allegation. Spokesperson...
Shropshire Star

New airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray capital

It follows several days of strikes last week. A new airstrike hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Thursday following several days of such strikes last week. A Tigray spokesman asserted that six people including children were killed, as the year-long war intensifies. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The...
WGAU

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital, while a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans has begun. A move...
abc17news.com

Ethiopia’s rival Tigray forces claim to take strategic city

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tigray forces say they have taken control of a key city on the route to Ethiopia’s capital, while Ethiopia’s government denies it and the United States is urging the Tigray fighters to halt their advances as the yearlong war intensifies. The Tigray forces spokesman tells The Associated Press the fighters took Dessie on Saturday afternoon. He also asserts they already have “commanding positions” on the outskirts of the nearby city of Kombolcha and have its airport in their sights. Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu rejects the Dessie claim as “fabricated propaganda.” Phone calls to Dessie don’t go through. That complicated efforts to verify accounts.
Times Daily

Tigray, other groups form alliance against Ethiopia's leader

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Tigray forces on Friday joined with other armed and opposition groups around the country in an alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a political transition after a year of devastating war, and they left the possibility open for his exit by force. Support...
CBS News

Tigray conflict intensifies in Ethiopia

The devastating conflict in Ethiopia is intensifying. Forces from the embattled region of Tigray are ramping up operations and taking aim at key cities closer to the capital. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins CBSN AM from Johannesburg with the latest.
Birmingham Star

Tigray: the devastating toll of Ethiopia's vicious year of war - podcast

A year since war broke out in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, conflict in the country is intensifying. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to two experts about the worsening humanitarian situation in Tigray and the international community's response to the conflict. And we hear from...
abc17news.com

Report says Ethiopia’s Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new Amnesty International report says Ethiopia’s rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country’s capital, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report is based on interviews with 16 women and local authorities, and it’s the most extensive one yet by a human rights watchdog on alleged abuses by Tigray forces after they entered Amhara four months ago. Earlier as the war raged in the Tigray region, ethnic Tigrayans reported hundreds of rapes by Ethiopian and allied forces, and experts estimated that thousands occurred.
AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. - High-level talks - International envoys have in recent days stepped up efforts to broker a cessation of hostilities.
BBC

Ethiopia conflict: Tigray aid lorry drivers arrested, UN says

The United Nations says that 72 drivers contracted to deliver humanitarian aid have been arrested in the war-torn north of Ethiopia. It said that the drivers, who were working for the World Food Programme (WFP), were detained in Semera, capital of the Afar region. The UN is speaking to the...
AFP

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest roundups despite an international push to end a brutal war. The news, which came a day after the UN reported the arrests of employees in the capital Addis Ababa, is likely to further inflame tensions with the government following a decision in September to expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs. A UN spokesperson said the latest detentions targeted contract drivers for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray. "We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.
wkzo.com

Pakistan takes Islamist off terrorism list under deal to end protests

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan removed Islamist leader Saad Rizvi from its terrorism watchlist on Thursday, paving the way for his release from detention under a deal to end weeks of deadly protests by his followers over an alleged blasphemy. The move came a week after the government agreed to...
AFP

Blinken 'hopeful' for 'window' to stop Ethiopia war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday that diplomacy would succeed in halting a deadly war in Ethiopia after major rebel advances. "I believe that all sides see the dangers of perpetuating the conflict," Blinken told reporters amid efforts by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo as well as US envoy Jeffrey Feltman. "We are hopeful that, given the important work that president Obasanjo is engaged in -- the efforts that we're making and others who are engaged -- that there is still a window to pull back and to move this to a better place," Blinken said. He hoped for negotiations to halt the violence and "ultimately to produce a ceasefire, to have access for humanitarian assistance and, over time, to negotiate a more durable political resolution."
