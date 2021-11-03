CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryanair’s sky grab: Europe’s biggest budget airline launches 250 new routes this winter

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

You might recall the autumn of 2017, when Ryanair ’s pilot rosters were royally messed up and the airline cancelled hundreds of flights.

Evidently, the problem has been fixed because Europe’s biggest budget airline is in an expansive mood. Even though Ryanair’s passenger numbers are still less than half the pre-pandemic figures, the Irish carrier is launching more than 250 new routes this winter – including 33 to and from the UK.

The schedule analyst Ralph Anker, editor of the Anker Report , has done the heavy lifting with data from Cirium to reveal the scale of the expansion – which involves 116 airports in 34 countries.

The highest number of routes for a single airport (22) goes to Stockholm Arlanda, yet another case of a premier league hub welcoming in Ryanair at the expense of a secondary airport – in this case, Skavsta.

Next is Agadir in Morocco with 20, though how many will survive the bizarre decision by the government in Rabat to ban flights from Germany, the Netherlands and the UK remains to be seen.

Lisbon is blossoming with 16 new routes, as is Riga; in winter, I prefer to head south rather than aim for the Baltic. None of the top 18 airports is in the UK, but British travellers will benefit from a total of 33 new routes.

Birmingham prospers the most, with new links to Bucharest and Budapest (I fear some travellers will end up in the wrong eastern European capital), as well as Vilnius and Wroclaw in the east and Bergamo and Turin in the south.

Bristol passengers will be glad of links to Madrid and Barcelona. The latter link is in competition with easyJet , and booking just 24 hours ahead I can see a fare of only £10. And even on Christmas Eve, when you would expect fares to soar, a one-way hop is just £69 (compared with almost £50 more on Ryanair from Stansted). So what is Ryanair playing at?

European domination, that’s what. When the airline announced its half-year results on Monday morning, covering the summer months from April to September, the headline figure was a loss of £40m – with fewer than half the passengers than the same stretch in 2019.

Add in that the average Boeing 737 had 40 empty seats, compared with seven or eight in the last sensible summer, and you can understand why Ryanair lost £1 for every passenger it flew at a time when it previously made a billion pounds in profit.

The airline will continue to cut fares to whatever level it needs to sell more seats, as part of its consistent “yield passive, load-factor active” strategy. That seems to be working in October, when the average flight had 30 empty seats.

As more deliveries of the Boeing 737 Max arrive, the number of seats will rise. Even though the plane is exactly the same size as the older 800 aircraft, it squeezes in eight more passengers.

That may present a short-term challenge, but Ryanair has its eye on the prize of operating far more flights than any other European airline, with increasing strength in key airports including Rome and Vienna, as well as Stockholm.

“I struggle to see how a second low-cost carrier can survive,” said Ryanair’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, at World Travel Market – apparently dismissing the prospects of easyJet and Wizz Air . He knows, though, that they could yet combine to take on Ryanair. And that is why he wants his airline to grow swiftly to an unassailable scale.

Even while aviation is so badly bruised, these are exciting times – especially for bargain-seeking passengers.

The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
The Independent

Back to the US: After travel ban lifts, how new rules for British visitors work

Six hundred days after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, the ban on arrivals from the UK has been lifted – for fully vaccinated travellers only. A similar ban on arrivals from dozens of other countries has come to an end.President Joe Biden, who continued with the travel ban after taking office, said: “It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic.”His administration has changed from a geographic policy – where travel from certain nations is banned – to one...
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale. The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

American Airlines Delays Tel Aviv, Bangalore Route Launches Again

American Airlines again postponed the launch of two long-planned routes: Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)-Tel Aviv (TLV) and Seattle (SEA)-Bangalore (BLR). The postponements come two months after DFW-based American had pushed the start of the routes from November to early January 2022. The SEA-BLR route launch has been delayed multiple times. An...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

The Most Notable New Airline Routes This Week

Welcome to our 15th routes newsletter! Doesn’t time fly? This week includes a selection of the many routes introduced at the beginning of the aviation winter season. Why not sign up and receive our newsletter in your email inbox every week?. A shower of new routes for Ryanair. Around 250...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Is Ryanair right to be so optimistic about the airline industry’s post-Covid recovery?

The US is open again. Britons and Europeans are now able to fly across the Atlantic to America; the land borders with Canada and Mexico are open too. It is a huge event for the airline industry, particularly for British Airways, as Heathrow to JFK in New York is the second busiest long-haul flight in the world, just behind JFK to San Francisco.
INDUSTRY
routesonline.com

Lithuanian Airports celebrate launch of new routes for winter travel season

Since the end of October, the number of direct and regular flights at Lithuanian airports has increased. As the intensive recovery of the aviation sector continues, it is planned that as many as eleven new destinations will be launched from Vilnius and Kaunas airports before the end of the year, while some of the previously existing routes are to be renewed in parallel.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

The Story Of Ryanair: Ireland’s LCC Used To Be Anything But Low Cost

Present times excluded, Ryanair is the world’s largest international airline. With 79 bases across Europe and North Africa, the airline carries 149 million passengers per year, aiming to up this to 225 Million passengers over the next five years. The airline is receiving a huge MAX order which it will use to extend its grasp on Europe.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Ryanair’s Top Boeing 737 MAX Airports In November

Ryanair has Boeing 737 MAX flights scheduled to over 100 airports during November from Agadir to Zaragoza. Just five of these airports have over 100 MAX flights planned for the month, with a further 20 having 30 or more flights scheduled. Many cities may see their first Ryanair MAX flight in November. So, where are the Boeing 737 MAX hotspots in November?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Bahrain’s MENA launches cargo airline

Bahraini aviation services group MENA Aerospace is launching a cargo airline to tap into what it says is a burgeoning air freight market for e-commerce between Asia and the Middle East and Africa. The company has transferred its existing air operator’s certificate for a private jet management and charter business...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Nord Stream 2 Too Late To Alleviate Europe's Winter Gas Crunch

The controversial Russia-led natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 will likely get approval from German and EU regulators, but this approval could also likely come too late to ease the gas shortages in Europe this winter season. German authorities have signaled that they would certify the pipeline, which is completed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
blooloop.com

AlUla and Saudia Airlines launching first-ever ‘Museum in the Sky’

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla has teamed up with Saudia Airlines to offer an inflight experience called ‘Museum in the Sky’, the world’s first flying museum. The ‘Museum in the Sky’ flight will take off from Riyadh to AlUla, billed as the world’s largest living museum, on November 4, 2021 (via Gulf Business).
MIDDLE EAST
routesonline.com

Bratislava Airport: New route BTS-CPH-BTS with Ryanair

Bratislava re-connects with the Danish metropole Copenhagen after 14 years. On November 1st, the first flight to Copenhagen, Denmark departed from Braislava M. R. Stefanik Airport. The new route will be operated by the homebased aircraft of Ryanair/Buzz every Monday and Friday. Denmark becomes the 10th country in Ryanair´s network...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Ryanair set to cut winter fares to boost demand

Ryanair says it is expecting to cut fares this winter to help boost passenger demand. While the airline has seen business picking up recently, it warned it was still recovering from the Covid-related collapse in air travel. Ryanairreported a narrowing of half-year losses, but warned its annual deficit could hit...
INDUSTRY
airwaysmag.com

Portugal Blocks Ryanair from Operating Moroccan Routes

MIAMI – The Portuguese Ministry of Infrastructure and ANAC today prevented Ryanair (FR) from launching three new routes to Morocco, resulting in the cancellation of flights for over 3,000 Portuguese passengers scheduled to depart from Lisbon on Sunday, October 31. Ryanair states in a company communication that the route block...
WORLD
The Guardian

It’s snow time: 10 new winter holidays in Europe for skiers and non-skiers

Promising magical hikes along snowy forest trails in the Fanes-Senes-Braies natural park, around Lago di Braies and beneath the craggy peaks of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, an Exodus group snowshoeing trip to the Dolomites explores some of the region’s prettiest scenery. Lovely Hotel Adler, which has a great restaurant and a wellness centre in the village of Villabassa, is the base for the week and, from this winter, the tour is offered with the option of rail travel instead of flights.
TRAVEL
MySanAntonio

Abandoning nuclear power would be Europe's biggest climate mistake

Until 2011, Paul Bossens was an entrepreneur quietly running a small IT business in Leuven, not far from the Belgian capital of Brussels. Aside from an interest in the environment - he's an enthusiast for electric cars who delights in his shiny gull-wing Tesla Model X - Bossens, 68, wouldn't have called himself politically committed. "I was never really one to be an activist or a protester," he says. "I was too busy running my firm."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
