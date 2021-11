ING has commenced working with the Netherland Authority for the Financial Markets on a trial of its peer-to-peer DeFi lending protocol. Multinational banking and financial services corporation ING Group (NYSE: ING) is considering stepping into the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending industry. ING has been showing interest in the blockchain space for a while. The financial company was one of the new members that joined the Blockchain Education Alliance by blockchain accelerator MouseBelt in August 2020. At the time, MouseBelt said that ING and the other new companies had been utilizing the blockchain technology for about five years. ING has also started working on digital asset custody, and the company mentioned stablecoins development earlier this year.

