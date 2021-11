Not only did the month of October see a healthy number of restaurant openings — one reminiscent of pre-pandemic levels — it also saw an exciting diversity of concepts. Botanica, Commonwealth and Tempus all doubled down on the belief that upscale, full-service dining is alive and well, opening up their dining rooms (Tempus had been carryout only for its first year operations) from Wildwood to Grand Center to the Grove, respectively. It was a bullish move, as were those of Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Kimchi Guys, who both expanded to additional locations; Chicken Scratch and Sureste Méxican, too, showed a hopeful spirit in their bet on the continued success of City Foundry, which shows all signs of becoming the entertainment destination as was intended.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO