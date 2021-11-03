CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Three unwanted visitors make for a long morning in the country

By CHARLES OWENS Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou never want to begin your morning like this. Normally my alarm clock doesn’t go off until around 7 a.m. or so, but on this particular day, I was awakened around 5 a.m. by a loud noise. It kind of sounded like someone was trying to break into the...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
Climbing

Three Timeless Stories by Stonemaster John Long

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. John Long is one of climbing’s most prolific authors. He’s also one of its most beloved characters. Born in 1953, Long cut his teeth climbing in Southern California—most notably in Tahquitz, Joshua Tree, and Yosemite—before establishing cutting edge routes around the world. Long, one of the original Stonemasters, is perhaps best known for his first free ascent of Astroman and first one day ascent of the Nose of El Capitan.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bangor Daily News

A cold morning in the woods was too long in coming

On Saturday morning, after missing out on a whole week of deer hunting, I gladly rose before dawn, got dressed in the dark, gave my truck an extra 15 minutes to de-ice, and joined some buddies for my own opening day of deer season. To be perfectly honest, I’d also...
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Cow
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You See a Tree That Looks Like This, Call Officials Immediately

We don't like to think about it, but our yards are full of things that can harm us. Maybe it's a snake hiding alongside your garden hose, or a venomous spider just waiting to bite. But it could also be something as unassuming as a tree. Over past year, a number of experts have issued warnings about one kind of tree in particular, which could be a serious potential danger to you or someone else. Read on to find out what tree you should be keeping an eye out for.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

The man who has lived as a hermit for 40 years

For almost 40 years Ken Smith has shunned conventional life and lived without electricity or running water in a hand-made log cabin on the banks of a remote loch in the Scottish Highlands. "It's a nice life," says Ken. "Everybody wishes they could do it but nobody ever does." Not...
CELEBRITIES
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
103GBF

Ghostly Image Of Deceased Kentucky Dog Shows Up In Bonfire Flames

The loss of a loved one is always one of the hardest things we have to deal with in our lives. And, since our pets are as much a part of our family as any person, the loss is just as devastating. But, what if, like with people there might be a chance they never leave us, but continue to comfort and guard us even in death.
KENTUCKY STATE
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
WISH-TV

Cats and dogs infected with COVID-19 developing myocarditis

(WISH) — According to a new study published in Veterinary Record, cats and dogs are contracting the coronavirus. Specifically, the alpha variant. But not only are they getting infected — these household pets are developing a dangerous COVID-19 side effect that also occurs in humans. Researchers in the United Kingdom...
PETS
pethelpful.com

8 Aggressive Dog Breeds You Should Not Mess With

I am an entrepreneur and a research analyst by profession, a blogger and traveler by passion. Dogs are some of the most adorable pets a person can have. There are very few other pets that can even come close to a dog. Not even a cat can beat a dog in being a man's best friend. Having said that, there are certain breeds of dogs that can be quite ferocious and can make you wet your pants if you treat them wrong. Here is a list of the world's 8 most ferocious dog breeds.
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Terrified greyhound dies of 'firework-induced heart attack'

A family have been left grieving the death of their beloved greyhound – believed to have suffered a heart attack brought on by noise from fireworks. Kayleigh Coates, 36, from the Rock in Telford, said she had been left heartbroken by the death of six-year-old Tiger on Friday night, and is warning other dog owners in the hopes of avoiding another tragedy.
ANIMALS
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: Mary Schmucker In ICU?

Return to Amish fans grew to love Mary Schmucker as if she was their own mentor and grandma. She was always helping the cast achieve their goals and attempted to guide a younger Jeremiah when she could. Now, she may need those kids she helped more than ever. Falling In...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy