Kelly Brook explains how Idris Elba ‘shut her down’ following ‘embarrassing’ exchange at party

Kelly Brook has revealed how Idris Elba “shut her down” following an “embarrassing” exchange at a party.

The model and radio presenter explained how she was “taken aback” by the Wire and Luther actor’s presence at a cocktail party in 2014.

Brook told her Heart Drive co-host JK that she pretended she was working the event so she had a reason to speak to him.

“The last time I saw Idris Elba was in a champagne bar and I was pretty tipsy,” she said. “And I saw him, and like most women, was taken a bit kind of like, taken aback. And I went behind the bar and I started pretending I worked there, and asked him if he wanted a drink.”

Brook ended up making Elba a cocktail and, the following morning, woke up feeling regretful – so decided to send him a message.

“I went to my Twitter, because I didn’t obviously have his number or anything, and I slipped into his DMs,” she continued, adding: “I can’t believe I’m telling this story.”

After JK laughed, Brook shared Elba’s response: “It was awful. Thought that counts though, babe. Nice to meet you.”

The radio host didn’t leave it there, replying: “And I said, ‘Oh gosh, no, really well at least it looked pretty. Nice to meet you, by the way. I have a really bad hangover”.’

Brook then said: “He went, ‘Haha! Just have a lie in,’ and that was it. That was the last I heard from him! How embarrassing.

“I got the message; he shut me down.”

Elba wasn’t officially in a relationship at the time, but started dating Sabrina Dhowre in 2017. They married in 2019.