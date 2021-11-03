CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

France says Australia hits ‘new low’ leaking Macron texts

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia leaking French President Emmanuel Macron’s text messages to the media was a “new low” and a warning to other world leaders that their private communications with the Australian government could be weaponized and used against them, the French ambassador said on Wednesday.

French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault used an address to Australia’s National Press Club to make a withering attack on Canberra’s surprise decision to scrap a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract with France to build a fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.

The extraordinarily bitter bilateral spat is heightened by both national leaders seeking reelection early next year. Doubts are growing about how the relationship can be effectively reset if both Marcon and Morrison remain in charge.

France is undermining international confidence in Australia as its government tries to finalize a free trade deal with the European Union.

Australian media on Tuesday reported the contents of a text message from Macron to Prime Minister Scott Morrison in September in which the French leader asked: “Should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarines ambitions?”

Morrison used it as proof that Macron knew the deal was in doubt after Macron accused the Australian leader of lying during a Paris dinner in June. Macron said Morrison gave him no indication the deal would not go ahead.

France has condemned the leak as a further breach of trust.

“This is an unprecedented new low, in terms of how to proceed and also in terms of truth and trust,” Thebault said.

“Doing so… sends a very worrying signal for all heads of state: Beware, in Australia there will be leaks and what you say in confidence to your partners will be eventually used and weaponized against you,” Thebault added.

Rather than proof that Morrison hadn’t lied to Marcon, the message suggested Australia had left France in the dark.

“It completely demonstrates that until the last minute, we didn’t know where things were heading to,” Thebault said. “It completely demonstrates that nothing has ever been told to us.”

Australia canceled the deal when it formed an alliance with U.S. and Britain to acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. technology.

Morrison maintains that he did not lie to the French leader and had been clear that conventional submarines would not meet Australia’s evolving strategic needs.

Thebault rejected Morrison’s account.

“The deceit was intentional,” Thebault said. “The way it was handled was plainly a stab in the back.”

The French ambassador agreed with Macron’s assessment that he had been lied to by Morrison on multiple occasions.

“Maybe there is a difference between misleading and lying,” Thebault said.

“But, you know, among heads of states and governments, when you mislead a friend and an ally, you lie to him,” Thebault added.

Malcolm Turnbull, the Australian prime minister who signed the French submarine contract and considers Macron a personal friend, joined the attack on his successor’s credibility.

“Scott has always had a reputation for telling lies,” Turnbull told reporters. “He’s lied to me on many occasions.”

Asked if the prime minister’s office had leaked Macron’s text, Morrison did not directly answer.

“I don’t think there’s any profit for anyone in continuing down this path,” Morrison told reporters in the United Arab Emirates, where he is visiting on his way home from Scotland.

“Claims were made and claims were refuted,” Morrison said. “Australia made the decision not to go ahead with a contract for a submarine that was not going to do the job that Australia needed it to do, and I’ll never make any apologies for that decision.”

Thebault and French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne were recalled to Paris after Australia’s new nuclear propulsion alliance was announced.

Etienne returned to Washington in September, but Thebault did not come back to Canberra until last month.

Thebault said France had “found again the path to acting together” with the United States.

The broken submarine contract had led to postponements in the European Union’s negotiations with Australia on a free trade agreement that had been scheduled to resume last month.

France had “no reason to interfere” with the European Commission’s negotiations on behalf of the 27 member countries, Thebault said.

One of the considerations in reaching such a trade deal was “the quality of the signature of your partner,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Australian leader denies lying, rejects French accusation

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied having ever lied in public life on Friday and said he had the thick skin needed to deal with allegations of dishonesty including from French President Emmanuel Macron. But Morrison brushed the issue aside: "I have learned in public life over a long period of time to not have a thin skin." 
POLITICS
AFP

France's over-65s will need booster for Covid pass: Macron

People over 65 in France will need to show proof of a Covid-19 booster jab to be able to visit restaurants, attend cultural events and take intercity trains, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday. The pass has become a routine part of life for many people in France since August, with a complete course of vaccinations generating a QR code that is shown on entry to gain access to venues. "From December 15, you (over-65s) will need to provide proof of a booster jab to extend the validity of your health pass," Macron said in an address to the nation warning that Covid-19 infection rates are climbing again in France. Due to the rebound, masks will also again be compulsory for all students at elementary schools from next Monday, the education ministry announced after Macron's speech.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Macron says France will build new nuclear energy reactors

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France will build new nuclear reactors to help the country lessen its dependence on foreign countries for its energy supplies, meet global warming targets and keep prices under control, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. With concerns over purchasing power topping opinion polls five months...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Leaked text suggests Macron conned Biden into sympathy over sub deal

A newly revealed text message from French President Emmanuel Macron indicated he knew a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia was on the rocks days before the Land Down Under announced a nuclear sub pact with the US and the UK. That message seemed to call into question the Paris government’s...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Emmanuel Macron
WPRI

Without saying so, France’s Macron launching re-election bid

LE PECQ, France (AP) — “I’m standing again as candidate for the French presidency.”. Those words, or some variation along those lines, were the most glaring omission in a prime-time address to the nation on Tuesday night by French President Emmanuel Macron. The 27-minute speech, delivered against a backdrop of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

France's Macron extends booster shots, says will be required for health pass

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that those aged 65 and older will need to present proof of a Covid-19 booster shot from mid-December for health passes. Besides, the third shot, so far available only for people older than 65 and the vulnerable, will from early December also be available for the 50-64 age group, Macron said in a televised address.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Australian Government#Ap#French#National Press Club#The European Union
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Scotland
Country
Australia
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

In France, Kamala Harris affects weird French accent

Well, this is an innovative manner of conducting diplomacy. Vice President Kamala Harris affected a bizarre accent this week during her overseas trip in France, hitting her syllables at weird moments and cutting short certain words. It sounded like a poor man’s attempt at imitating Jacques Cousteau. “With us in...
U.S. POLITICS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Nestlé factory closure threatens up 500 jobs

Plans to offshore production of Nestlé’s Fruit Pastilles, putting up to 500 jobs at risk, have been criticised by members workers union Unite and the GMB. Production of the sweet treats will be moved from Nestlé’s site in Fawdon, near Newcastle to the Czech Republic, with the factory pegged to close by the end of 2023, according to Unite.
BUSINESS
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy