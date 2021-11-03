CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus defence head sees more transporter sales

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCs0K_0cl4TcFC00

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) pointed on Wednesday to more sales of military transport planes after recent deals in Kazakhstan and India.

"I am confident that there will be more good news this year in terms of business wins," Michael Schoellhorn, chief executive of Airbus Defence & Space, told reporters.

In September, India finalised the purchase of 56 Spanish-built Airbus A295 transporters, including 40 to be assembled in India as part of a partnership with Tata Advanced Systems.

Also that month, Kazakhstan ordered two Airbus A400M airlifters, becoming the second confirmed export customer some 16 years after Malaysia ordered the transporter in 2005.

South Africa cancelled an order in 2009 and a planned order from Chile did not materialise as what was then Europe's largest defence project plunged into heavy cost overruns and delays.

Speaking to the AJPAE aerospace media association in France, Schoellhorn said Airbus was working to weed out ongoing delays in some programmes and draw lessons from the multi-billion-dollar overrun on the seven-nation A400M for future projects.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cop26: Fossil fuel buses and lorries face sales ban from 2040 as transport leads summit agenda

Low-carbon travel leads the agenda on ‘transport day’ at the Cop26 summit as Boris Johnson returns to Glasgow to push for an improved final draft outcome. A group of 13 nations has set out plans to end the sales of diesel and petrol buses and lorries by 2040 — matching an existing UK pledge, and 10 years after the end of petrol and diesel cars.Described as a “turning point for the global transport sector”, the countries will work together towards an interim target of having 30 per cent of sales of new medium and heavy-duty vehicles being zero-emissions by 2030,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A400m#Transporter#Kazakhstan#Airbus Defence Space#Spanish#Tata Advanced Systems
TravelDailyNews.com

Airbus evolves its innovation landscape with Airbus Scale

TOULOUSE – Airbus has launched Airbus Scale, a new innovation unit that brings together corporate innovation, startup engagement and company building activities. This will support Airbus’ recovery and future growth, contributing to the development of future programmes and businesses as part of the Company’s zero-emissions ambition. This new unit strengthens the overall innovation landscape in Airbus and complements other Airbus innovation centres such as Acubed in Silicon Valley, the Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC) in Shenzhen and the Airbus UpNext technology demonstrator entity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

BT puts more fibre in Drahi defences

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - BT’s defence against agitation from new shareholder Patrick Drahi may hinge on its engineers’ ability to rip up Britain’s roads. The 15 billion pound telecoms operator has managed to shave 50 pounds here off the cost of laying broadband cable past the average UK home, a 15% reduction. Given Chief Executive Philip Jansen’s plans to hook up another 19 million properties over the next five years, it should lop a whopping 1 billion pounds off his Openreach network’s cumulative capex bill. That makes it harder for billionaire tycoon Drahi, who recently snapped up a 12% stake, to argue for a shakeup.
BUSINESS
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Return of the Airbus A380

Remember the Airbus A380, the largest four-engine passenger jet ever built?. Travelers loved flying it, but it was never a financial success because its builder and most airlines discovered it cost too much to operate. Then the pandemic happened and almost all airlines, with the exception of Emirates (the largest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

SmartLynx adds two more Airbus A321Fs to its expanding cargo fleet

As part of an ambitious expansion strategy, SmartLynx Airlines, a high-profile European ACMI charter and cargo operator has announced the addition of two more A321Fs to its growing cargo fleet. The two new cargo freighters aircraft will bring the airline’s A321F fleet to a total of eight (8) active aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Buffalo News

Acquisition, Airbus jetliner drive sales growth for Moog amid pandemic

Executives at Moog Inc. probably couldn't be happier with their purchase last year of a Texas maker of electronic flight instrument and autopilot controls. And it showed for its most recent quarter. The acquisition of Genesys Aerosystems Group in December – combined with strong sales for the European Airbus A350...
BUFFALO, NY
Robb Report

Embraer Unveils 4 Sleek New Alternative-Fuel Aircraft Concepts With Low-to-Zero Emissions

Embraer took another step toward a greener future by introducing four small, prop-driven, low-to-zero emissions concept designs this week. “We will see a big transformation in our industry towards a more sustainable aviation,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Embraer is in a unique position to make viable the introduction of new disruptive green technologies.” While that sounds good, but no one actually knows how viable or disruptive any one approach will be, which explains why the new Energia line includes four options with varying approaches. Two of the four designs are nine-seaters. The first, the Energia Hybrid, will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Boeing to compensate families of victims of Ethiopia 737 MAX crash

Boeing has reached an agreement with the families of victims of the 737 MAX crash that killed 157 people in Ethiopia, and has admitted responsibility for the crash, according to legal documents filed in a Chicago court on Wednesday.  The accident resulted in the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet, and the worst crisis in the history of the American aircraft manufacturer, as it came after a 737 MAX operated by Lion Air crashed in Indonesia in October 2018, killing 189 people. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Boeing admits liability for Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash

Boeing has acknowledged liability for the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 in March 2019, in which 157 passengers and crew died.The move came in a filing in to a US District Court in Chicago in response to lawsuits from families of the victims.The almost-new Boeing 737 Max had just taken off from Addis Ababa on a flight to Nairobi in Kenya when the pilots lost control of the plane.Five months earlier, another 737 Max came down in the Java Sea shortly after leaving the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. All 189 people on board Lion Air flight 610 were killed.The cause...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Petrobras sells shale oil unit to Canadian bank

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras signed a contract to sell its Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) for $33 million to Forbes & Manhattan Resources, it said in a filing on Thursday. The refining unit is in Parana state on one of the world’s largest reserves of oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's Haidilao plans $302 mln share sale for credit facilities repayment

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain Haidilao International Holding Ltd (6862.HK) plans to sell HK$2.35 billion ($301.6 million) of new shares in a top-up placing, raising capital for repayment of credit facilities and to enhance supply chain management and product development. The Chinese hot pot chain operator plans...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

222K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy