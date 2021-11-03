CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

StoreDot, the Extreme Fast Charging Battery Pioneer, Secures Breakthrough Patent for Digital Battery System to Guarantee Consistent Driving Range of All Electric Vehicles

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis revolutionary 'digital battery' breakthrough, achieved through a combination of patented software and cell chemistry management, gives an EV owner a fixed battery driving range for the duration of its useful service life, thus overcoming another aspect of the known Range Anxiety. It manages both charging voltages and StoreDot's XFC silicon-based...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Battery#Storedot#Electric Cars#Battery Technologies#Ev#Range Anxiety#Xfc
Springfield News Sun

Owner of a hybrid electric vehicle is concerned about battery life

“I have a 2018 Toyota Avalon hybrid with a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery. I generally keep cars for many years. I am concerned that the battery may give out before I may wish to replace the car. I understand that battery replacement would be very expensive. In the event the battery did give out, is it possible that the car can be transformed to run on the existing 4-cylinder gasoline engine only? If so, how would the cost of transformation compare to replacing the HV battery? Thanks for your input. Enjoy reading your column.”
CARS
CNET

Hyundai partners with solid-state battery firm promising breakthrough in the tech

The solid-state battery is, really, the holy grail of electric vehicle technology. Such a battery promises major increases in both range and safety. At Hyundai, the automaker thinks it found the right company to eventually build these batteries with. On Thursday, the company announced a new partnership with Factorial Energy to create these next-generation batteries.
BUSINESS
rdworldonline.com

DOE announces $209M for electric vehicles battery research

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution and create high-quality jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Electric Battery Charging Stations Market- Outlook Analysis 2021-2027 | Electrify America, Volta Charging, IONITY GmbH, Tesla

Exclusive Summary: Global Electric Battery Charging Stations Market. In this study, we have uploaded a latest industry analysis by the Global Electric Battery Charging Stations Market 2021-2027 sales and demand evaluation that accelerated through forecast period 2027 as possible growth statistics recover across the globe. The new findings on the global Electric Battery Charging Stations market are completely intended to showcase powerful insights into hidden growth opportunities as well as key challenges that have faced by the industry manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers numerous recommendations in order to help businesses to get prepare for various unforeseen threats.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
CleanTechnica

RedEarth Battery Systems

You know you are looking around the site of an Australian company when it has products called a “Drop Bear” or a “Honey Badger” or a “Troppo.” What on red earth are they in this context? Battery systems of course. In fact they are the only Clean Energy Council (CEC)–certified Australian-made batteries.
ELECTRONICS
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Installs Second Public Fast-Charging Station for Electric Vehicles

The General Manager of Pasadena Water and Power, Gurcharan Bawa, said in a statement Thursday that Arroyo Electric Vehicle Charging Depot is now open to the public. The Depot is the second largest fast charging site co-developed with Pasadena Water and Power (“PWP”) and Tesla. It hosts 20 Tesla V3 Superchargers and six “Power Up Pasadena”-branded chargers, four of which are the newest and fastest electric vehicle (“EV”) chargers owned by the City of Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
The Daily Collegian

Drastically improved electric vehicle batteries possible with $2.9M grant

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. —In pursuit of commercially-adoptable electric vehicle batteries with twice the energy density and cycle life of current technology, Penn State researchers have been awarded $2.9 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. Donghai Wang, professor of mechanical engineering and chemical engineering and affiliate of the Penn State...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OEM Off-Highway

Freudenberg Providing Batteries for MacLean Electric Mining Equipment

Freudenberg battery companies XALT Energy and Freudenberg Battery Power Systems have forged a successful relationship with MacLean, the largest Canadian-based mining equipment manufacturer, to further the use of clean, battery-electric energy to power mobile equipment used in underground mines. Freudenberg Battery Power Systems’ XMP76P battery sub-pack, part of its XPAND...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Tesla Now Has More Luxury Car Registrations Than Mercedes-Benz

Tesla isn’t just a force when it comes to battery-powered vehicles. Increasingly, it’s becoming a dominant player in the luxury car market as well. Elon Musk’s EV giant has now surpassed Mercedes-Benz for the third most luxury vehicle registrations in the US through the first nine months of the year, according to new market data from Experian (h/t CNET Roadshow). What’s more, the brand is closing in on the top two best-selling luxury marques in the country—BMW and Lexus. The new report covers the first three quarters of 2021. Through the end of September, 213,708 Mercedes-Benz SUVs, crossovers, sedans and sports cars...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla confirms acquisition of battery startup in new patent

Tesla confirmed that it quietly acquired Colorado-based battery startup SiILion, Inc., in a new patent for a silicon-based battery anode. Over the last few years, Tesla has been rumored to have acquired SiILion, Inc., a battery technology startup based out of Colorado. The rumors started after a few of the...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

This Smart Electric Highway Charges Vehicles As They Drive on It

Ready to travel to Lübeck, Germany to see an enormous highway project? It's not your regular highway project though: Here, electric trucks with pantographs, which are basically motorized arms that lift out of the roof of the car to meet overhead wires, can pull power directly from the grid to charge, which means they basically work like electric trains.
TRAFFIC
TrendHunter.com

All-Electric Performance Vehicles

The Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept was debuted at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas as an all-electric performance vehicle that would provide impressive driving capabilities in an emissions-free manner. The vehicle features an electric all-wheel drive (eAWD) along with the Performance Edition Extended Range Battery, while the body was...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Only 60% of U.S. Electric Vehicle DC Fast Charging Ports >50 kW — Chart

DC fast chargers are critical to reducing charging times for electric vehicles (EVs). The more power a charging station can supply, the faster an EV can charge, provided that the vehicle is engineered to accept those power levels. Early DC fast charging stations were often capped at 50 kilowatts (kW). However, a majority of DC fast charging ports now exceed 50 kW with some ports supplying up to 350 kW of peak power.
CARS
MATC Times

Better Batteries Make Electric Cars More Convenient

- The electric car trend shows no signs of slowing down, and the next generation of electric cars are more than up to speed. Although widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) got off to a slower than expected start in the United States, more car shoppers are seeing the benefits of EVs and hybrids. Several improvements in the latest models have helped overcome some hurdles that might have made buyers hesitant to embrace EVs.
CARS
Times Union

Why an electric car battery is so expensive, for now

At Tesla Inc.'s ballyhooed Battery Day event in 2020, CEO Elon Musk set himself an ambitious target: to produce a $25,000 electric vehicle in three years. Hitting that sticker price -- about $15,000 cheaper than the company's least expensive model today -- is seen as critical to delivering a truly mass-market product. Getting there means finding new savings on technology -- most critically in the batteries that make up a big part of an EV's cost -- without compromising safety. Alongside Musk, traditional automaking giants including Toyota Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG are pouring tens of billions of dollars into the race.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy