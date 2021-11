Don’t ever be afraid to communicate your needs to your manager or boss since you are a student. ”. Tabitha Longest, a junior at RM prepares for a four hour shift at Ben & Jerry’s once the 2:30 bell rings, after six long hours of schoolwork and assignments. She walks to Rockville Town Center immediately to begin her shift. The same can be said for many students here at Richard Montgomery. Students with part time jobs have a bit of adjusting to do, as they navigate going back to a normal school schedule in a new school year, participating in extracurriculars and managing all of their assignments.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO