Alpine set to race on in WEC next year with current LMP1 car

By Gary Watkins
Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignatech boss Philippe Sinault has re-iterated an intent to continue in the Hypercar class in 2022 with the Gibson-engined P1 design that now races with Alpine A480 badges. His assertion follows the confirmation of the extension of the so-called grandfathering of LMP1 cars at last month's World Motor Sport Council into...

www.motorsport.com

