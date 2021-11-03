CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For a carbon-neutral mobility - Volkswagen enters into a strategic partnership with EIT InnoEnergy

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 8 days ago

Volkswagen and EIT InnoEnergy can look back on more than five years of cooperation. As key players in the European Battery Alliance (EBA), they are heavily involved in the development of an internationally competitive European battery industry. Its annual GDP contribution is forecasted to reach 250 billion euros from 2025 onwards...

