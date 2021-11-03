CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Shares Retreat As Investors Await Crucial Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day. Amid soaring inflation across the globe due to rising demand and supply bottlenecks, the U.S. central bank is expected to...

albuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks plummet as annualized CPI hits 6.2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sudden jump in the Consumer Price Index in the United States has undermined U.S. stocks and bonds, while boosting the U.S. dollar Wednesday. The monthly 0.09 percent CPI rise announced by the Labor Department Wednesday, was well above the expected 0.06 percent. It brought the annualized CPI increase to 6.2 percent, the highest reading in thirty-one years,
Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Thursday's gains on the stock markets "would suggest investors are not too convinced the Fed will change course at its next policy meeting in December, even though inflation signals have really tested the central bank's 'transitory' term," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
Investors are waiting on an overdue $148 million bond payment from Evergrande, the world's most indebted company — and it has to go through today

China Evergrande has an overdue $148 million bond payment that must be made on Wednesday. The Chinese property giant has not defaulted on any of its offshore debt obligations so far. Beijing is urging government-owned firms and state-backed developers to buy Evergrande's assets to control the fall. crisis in the...
Oil futures suffer first loss in 4 sessions

Oil futures declined on Wednesday to post their first loss in four sessions. Prices fell sharply on the back of a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration, and a sharp climb in the ICE U.S. Dollar index also weighed on dollar-denominated prices for oil. Traders also continued to weigh the possibility that the Biden administration will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as the government looks for ways to ease prices of the commodity. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.81, or 3.3%, to settle at $81.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite book worst day in over 5 weeks as 30-year government bond yield surges

U.S. stocks skidded lower Wednesday, as a reading of consumer inflation rose in October to the highest level since 1990, at least partly driven by supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandmeic and strong consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7% to 15,623, marking the sharpest one-day decline since Oct. 4 when the technology-laden index fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 index finished down 0.8% to 4,646, also representing the worst day since early October when it fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 240 points, or 0.7%, at 36,080. The...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
