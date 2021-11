A recent dip in Covid cases in Sonoma County appears to flattening out. The most recent surge of cases peaked on September 14th with a 7 day daily average of 3,033 active cases. We then saw a decline in cases with that stat bottoming out at 1,010 on October 25th. Today, that number stands at 1,101. Deaths from the coronavirus are also slowing down compared to this summer… there have been two deaths reported each week for the past three weeks, and the death toll now stands at 406. Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase tells the Press Democrat that the unvaccinated continue to drive case rates and hospitalizations.

