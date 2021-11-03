CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man allegedly flees police after throwing objects at cars

By PHILIP O’DELL Staff Writer
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Milan man faces felony charges after fleeing police in an alleged incident involving objects being thrown at cars on Sept. 27. Athens Township Police said that they responded to a report of individuals throwing objects at vehicles from under a bridge near the Dollar General in...

