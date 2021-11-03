Man allegedly flees police after throwing objects at cars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car wash employee in the Bronx was shot in the leg after he told a man he couldn’t use the vacuum, police say. It happened around 2 p.m. on October 17 at B & G Car Wash on East Tremont near Van Nest Avenue. Police said the suspect was trying to vacuum his own vehicle when the 26-year-old worker told him only employees can handle the equipment. The suspect left, but came back 30 minutes later and shot the worker in the leg, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the suspect took off. Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

