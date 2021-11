Alexander Zverev is only 24 years old and in addition to having an enviable tennis career he is very famous in the world of tennis gossip. The German, from this week the new number 3 in the world, is already the father of Mayla, a child born from the relationship with the model Brenda Patea and is now engaged to the model and her comuntrywoman Sophia Thomalla.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO