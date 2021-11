Receiving an inheritance from a family member can create a large windfall of cash, and with it, new financial opportunities. What you do with the money will depend on the size of the inheritance, your financial situation and level of experience managing investments. But having a defined plan for the inheritance is vital. A frequently cited study conducted by The Williams Group of San Clemente, California, found that 70% of wealthy families lose their fortune by the second generation and 90% squander it by the third generation. A financial advisor can help you make the most of your inheritance by taking stock of your financial circumstances and creating a plan for the future.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO