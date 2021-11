It's been long said that consuming fish regularly has several health benefits, including lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease and protecting the aging brain from air pollution. A recent study published in the journal Neurology tacks a new benefit onto the list: According to researchers, there's a link between fish consumption and a lowered risk of cerebrovascular disease—or vascular disease—which is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. "Our results are exciting because they show something as simple as eating two or more servings of fish each week is associated with fewer brain lesions and other markers of vascular brain damage, long before obvious signs of dementia appear," says the study's senior author Dr. Cecilia Samieri.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO