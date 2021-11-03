CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor Remember Freddie Mercury On the Band's 50th Birthday,

By David Chiu
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Members of the iconic group mark the 50th anniversary of the band's...

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
Variety

The Go-Go’s Recall Night of Tailing Queen’s Freddie Mercury, Tease Surprises Ahead of Rock Hall of Fame Induction

On the eve of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 induction ceremony, several honorees — The Go-Go’s, LL Cool J and “the Black Godfather” Clarence Avant — gathered to celebrate the unveiling of an inductee signature panel that will live on display in the Hall long after the gala ends. The short ceremony, which took place in the Hall’s main concourse, hosted a crowd of trustees, previous inductees including Heart bassist Steve Fossen, and family members of Randy Rhoads, Billy Preston, The Everly Brothers, Gil Scott- Heron, Sam Moore and more. While traditionally held outside, the event...
Paul Rodgers
Adam Lambert
Freddie Mercury
Jimi Hendrix
Roger Taylor
Kt Tunstall
Brian May
Collider

‘Freddie Mercury: The Final Act’ Documentary Will Explore the Last Five Years of the Queen Lead Singer’s Life

Don’t stop Queen fans now! Variety reports that BBC will be releasing Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, a new documentary about the Queen lead singer in November. The 90-minute film will honor and mark thirty years since Freddie Mercury died of complications due to AIDS and will shed some light on the final 5 years of the singer’s life, as well as the events that led to the legendary tribute concert at Wembley Stadium that followed his death in April 1992.
arcamax.com

Freddie Mercury 'slowly let go' of life

Freddie Mercury stopped taking the drugs that were keeping him alive two weeks before he passed away. The Queen frontman passed away from complications from AIDS in November 1991 aged 45 and his former personal assistant, Peter Freestone has told how he and friend Joe Fanelli cared for the 'Don't Stop Me Now' singer in his final days as he "slowly let go".
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: ABBA, Queen, Rod Stewart, The Band, Jay Black

ABBA just released the lyric video for their new single, “Just A Notion.” The track, which will be released on Voyager — the band's first studio set in four decades, coming on November 5th. “Just A Notion” is a revamped take on the previously bootlegged track, which was originally recorded in September 1978 during the sessions for 1979's Voulez-Vous. Although there have been new instruments added to the track, the vocals date from the original sessions.
97.9 WGRD

Iron Maiden, Tony Iommi + More Pay Tribute to Late Metal Journalist Malcolm Dome

Malcolm Dome, the legendary metal journalist and author who coined the term 'thrash metal,' has died at the age of 66. An early champion of heavy metal as the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene first emerged in the U.K., Dome began his writing career in 1979 at Record Mirror and, within two years, he co-authored Encyclopedia Metallica, which chronicled the development of the genre and its prime movers who pushed the boundaries of rock.
Primetimer

BBC sets a documentary on Freddie Mercury

BBC2 will broadcast Freddie Mercury: The Final Act in November, marking the 30th anniversary of the Queen frontman's death in November 1991 from complications of AIDS. Featuring interviews with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor and Mercury’s sister Kashmira Bulsara, the 90-minute documentary tells the story of the final chapter as well the journey leading up to the epic tribute concert at Wembley Stadium that followed in April 1992.
The Guardian

Vera Lynn secretly ordered to sing at Queen’s 16th birthday

The forces’ sweetheart, Vera Lynn, was ordered to perform at Princess Elizabeth’s 16th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 1942, even though the entertainer was meant to appear in a London variety show the same day. A letter, headed “secret” and signed by the BBC’s variety booking manager, informed Lynn...
wfpk.org

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor says band biopic could be in the works

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor recently confirmed the possibility of a band biopic in an interview with The Sun. “It is being discussed and we’ve had different scripts and ideas put forward. We haven’t quite decided on the right one yet. But there are things in development so we will see where they go. We would love to do something like that and I think something will happen in the next few years.”
963kklz.com

VIDEO: Queen’s Roger Taylor Jams with Nandi Bushell

Queen drummer Roger Taylor recently jammed with everyone’s favorite viral child rockstar Nandi Bushell, and the young musician shared the moment via her YouTube channel. Bushell shared in the caption of the video, “I have just had another INCREDIBLE day! I just jammed with Rober Taylor the AMAZING drummer from Queen!!! Mr. Taylor was so nice and kind to me. We had a little drum battle then we jammed a few Queen songs. I am so grateful and truly appreciate all of these unreal experiences! Thank you Mr. Taylor!!!”
The Independent

Freddie Mercury: New documentary about Queen frontman’s ‘final chapter’ coming to BBC Two

BBC Two is set to air an in-depth new documentary about late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.Entitled Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, the film tells the story of the “extraordinary final chapter” of the singer’s life, leading to his death in 1991 from complications caused by Aids.The Final Act will cover Mercury’s last ever live performance, the circumstances of his death, and the 1992 tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.Among the figures to be interviewed for the programme are Mercury’s former bandmates, Brian May and Roger Taylor.The singer’s sister, Kashmira Bulsara, will also feature, as well as friends Anita Dobson...
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Auto-Tuning Freddie Mercury: A good idea?

Here’s the latest on the Astroworld disaster. It’s not good. →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
1045wjjk.com

11-Year Old Queen Fan Gets Rare Chance To Drum With Roger Taylor!

Drumming sensation, Nandi Bushell is back! The 11 year old went viral earlier this year with her drum battle with Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl. Now she challenges legendary drummer, Roger Taylor, who as you’ll see in the video below, is certainly impressed. I am in awe over her drumming skills! Joni and I had the chance to learn to drum from the folks at the Rock Garage in Castleton earlier this year. It was the first time I had ever sat behind a drum kit and let’s just say I should stick with playing the tamborine. But Nandi has talent!
NME

Måneskin get Mick Jagger’s seal of approval after supporting The Rolling Stones

Måneskin have been by hailed by Mick Jagger after they completed the final night of their US tour supporting The Rolling Stones. The Italian rock band and Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winners opened for the veteran rockers at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday (November 6). Following the performance, they...
rockcellarmagazine.com

Watch Queen’s Roger Taylor Have a Drum Battle with Music Phenom Nandi Bushell

Young English music prodigy Nandi Bushell continues to amaze, the 11-year-old multi-instrumentalist rising in stature each week as she shares new viral videos combining her musical talents with some of her heroes. The latest finds Bushell battling Queen‘s Roger Taylor in a drum-off that leaves him so impressed, he tosses down his sticks and exclaims, “I am done! I give up,” before picking his sticks back up and playing alongside Bushell for “We Are the Champions.”
udiscovermusic.com

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video: Birth Of A Visual Landmark For Queen

It was on November 1o, 1975 that the famous video was filmed for the Queen mega-production “Bohemian Rhapsody.” If “iconic” is a much-overused word in the entertainment world, it certainly applies to this remarkable visual landmark. The promo clip for “Bo Rhap,” as it’s affectionately known far and wide, didn’t...
Variety

Rising Star Holly Humberstone Talks New EP, U.S. Tour, and Becoming Famous in Lockdown

Holly Humberstone is a nearly 22-year-old British singer-songwriter who has become one of what I guess we can call “pandemic babies” — artists who have seen their careers rise almost entirely during the Covid-19 lockdown. After dropping several songs online, in 2019 she posted in BBC Music’s “Introducing” page and was almost immediately booked for the network’s stage at the massive Glastonbury festival, which ended up being one of her first-ever gigs. She played a series of small solo gigs and then a European tour opening for Lewis Capaldi just before the pandemic — during which she played to 12,000 people...
