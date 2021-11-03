CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Don't want to cook? These 10 Jersey Shore restaurants are serving Thanksgiving dinner

Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sure Thanksgiving is about gathering around the table at home with loved ones and eating a delicious meal. But it can also mean heated arguments about politics or Covid vaccines, not to mention family members focused on watching football. And then there is all that time spent preparing the meal and...

www.app.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Fox News

Serve these Thanksgiving side dishes on the big day

This Thanksgiving, spice up your table with some fun and different sides. Below, five awesome ideas to get the wheels turning. We’re talking mouth-watering cranberry apple rice pilaf, grilled sweet potatoes, and more. Read on, and get excited for Turkey Day. Cranberry Apple Rice Pilaf by Melanie Cagle of The...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
Joplin Globe

2 area churches to serve pick-up-only Thanksgiving dinners this month

For over 70 years now, Sacred Heart Catholic Church officials have put on a pre-Thanksgiving dinner for Joplin area residents. The 72nd annual Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction is set for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Think about that number, 72, for a second....
JOPLIN, MO
Only In New Jersey

Enjoy The Coziest Meal And Riverfront Views At This Restaurant Inside A Restored New Jersey Barn

Sometimes, you need a restaurant that just oozes romance and charm. If that’s the case, we know just where you need to go in New Jersey. Located on the river inside a restored barn, The Saddle River Inn combines delicious fine dining with gorgeous interiors. Just keep in mind, this restaurant is BYOB. Hey, it […] The post Enjoy The Coziest Meal And Riverfront Views At This Restaurant Inside A Restored New Jersey Barn appeared first on Only In Your State.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Jersey Shore#Food Drink#Covid#Italian#Lasagna Bolognese#Chef#Eastbayitaliangrill Com#Apple#Sea Bright
My 1053 WJLT

A Handy Guide for How Much Food to Cook for Thanksgiving Dinner

When it comes to holidays, Thanksgiving ranks right at the top of the list for me. Don't get me wrong, Christmas is great (Yay, gifts!), the 4th of July is good (Yay, fireworks!), and Halloween has its perks (Yay, candy!), but Thanksgiving is the only holiday where the food is the star. The cornucopia, if you will. It's the whole reason we get together, other than to give thanks for the many blessings in our lives, of course. The question is, just how much food do you need? You don't want to come up short where there's not enough to go around, but maybe you also don't want to go overboard where there are so many leftovers they ultimately go to waste. If only someone could provide some sort of handy cheat sheet, a guide if you will, that would help us know just the right amount.
FOOD & DRINKS
7x7.com

13 Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner/Takeout in Oakland, Marin + Wine Country

Why slave over a hot stove all day when you can put on something festive and let somebody else do the work?. For extra celebratory vibes, we recommend making an overnight stay or a weekend of it with reservations for an elegant dinner at one of several Marin and Wine Country restaurants that are open for Thanksgiving. Live in the East Bay? There are some killer Thanksgiving takeout options in Oakland and Berkeley.
OAKLAND, CA
103GBF

This Indiana Amusement Park Will Cook Your Thanksgiving Dinner for You

Let me just tell right now. My family did this last year and we're doing it again this year. We're getting our Thanksgiving dinner from Holiday World. Yesterday, my friend Sabrina, who works in the Marketing Department at the Santa Claus, Indiana amusement park, sent me a message to see if I would be willing to chat with a travel/food writer from Yahoo! That particular writer is working on a feature about Plymouth Rock Cafe, which is located inside the Thanksgiving section of Holiday World. Last year, the park, for the first time, offered full Thanksgiving dinners to-go. Well, I went. I hauled my happy turkey feathers over to Santa Claus and picked up my Thanksgiving haul.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegas24seven.com

Let Smoke & Fire do the cooking for you this Thanksgiving

LET SMOKE & FIRE DO THE COOKING FOR YOU THIS THANKSGIVING. WHAT: Whether dining in or celebrating at home with family and friends, there’s no need to spend the day cooking in the kitchen. Smoke & Fire has got you covered with a delicious turkey dinner with all the fixings, available for pick-up.
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

On The Border Prepares to Serve More Bold Flavors on the Jersey Shore

November 05, 2021 // Franchising.com // TOMS RIVER, N.J. - The Jersey Shore can’t get enough of On The Border's crave-worthy Tex-Mex flavors, which is why the Mexican casual dining brand is expanding into Toms River this summer. The brand is partnering with Simon Properties Group to become an anchor...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy