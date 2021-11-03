14-year-old student, school bus driver killed in crash on I-79

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 14-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man, who was the driver, were killed in a school bus crash on Interstate 79 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Butler County deputy coroner.

Multiple medical helicopters were requested, and several students were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, after the school bus collided with the back of a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes near the intersection of I-79 and Route 422 in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

A Slippery Rock University student, who asked to remain anonymous, told Channel 11 she was in the car behind the bus and jumped out to help.

“The eldest girl sitting at the back of the bus had the emergency exit open and all of the students who were not trapped were out of the bus in 30 seconds after the collision happen. These students were shaken up but provided comfort to each other. Most of them not knowing each other because they come from a larger school and all over the area. They were hugging each other and consoling each other,” she said in a statement.

She added that about 10 bystanders jumped in to help, many of them teachers on their way home from school.

“Severe to moderate injuries” were initially reported onboard the school bus. Students on the bus were taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh by medical helicopter and ambulance. An official with UPMC said five teens were taken to Children’s Hospital and were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Uninjured students on the bus were reunited with their parents or guardians.

Troopers said the students on the bus were from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Beaver County. A school official said Tuesday evening that the students were heading home from school for the day when the crash occurred.

The school released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“Today Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School mourns the loss of one of our precious students and a dedicated bus driver. Words cannot express the true gravity of this tragic event.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the two families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy.

Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we will not release any personal information at this time.

Our school is open today and will remain open to meet the needs of our students and staff. Additional grief counselors and support staff will also be on hand to help our students navigate through this tragic time.

We ask for patience and prayers as we come together as a community.”

The bus involved in the crash is from R.J. Rhodes Transit. Channel 11 News reached out to the company and was told the bus driver, who is a father of young children, had been working for them for several years. It is believed about 10 students were on the bus.

I-79 northbound was closed for hours because of the investigation. It reopened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

©2021 Cox Media Group