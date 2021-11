Will the Arizona Cardinals be able to continue their red-hot start to the 2021 season with another win on Sunday when they face the Carolina Panthers?. Against the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Arizona Cardinals were presented with the task of getting a win without quarterback Kyler Murray or wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals not only accomplished that task, but they exceeded just about all of their expectations on their way to a 14-point victory over the 49ers.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO