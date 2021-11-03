Weather Blog: Another day of lake effect showers and flurries

Happy Wednesday!

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Sunshine and clouds are expected this afternoon with lake enhanced rain and snow showers into the afternoon as winds stay west 5-10 mph. Temperatures today will be below average peaking in the mid to lower 40s. As we move into tonight, some of the coolest air of the season moves in!

Tonight skies become clear with light winds from the northwest. This quiet forecast will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees. The coolest temperature Burlington as seen so far this season was 31 degrees, so we most likely will be waking up Thursday to the coldest morning this fall! Sunshine returns into Thursday and Friday with warming temperatures for the weekend, with many back near 50 degrees.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

