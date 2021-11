Great Bend Evening Lions Club thanks True Value Hardware, Walmart and both Dillons stores for allowing us to collect money in front of their stores on Oct. 16. We also thank everyone who generously contributed to our causes. Since we collected primarily for “Sight Day,” much of this money will go to the Kansas Lions Sight Foundation. Some money will buy local Thanksgiving Food Baskets. Some will be donated to the Middle School’s Music in Motion Club for a Christmas program.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO