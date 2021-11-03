Reader concerned about federal 'spendathon'

It sure seems like yesterday when our stimulus checks were coming in. A crazy time in our lives when we started receiving stimulus checks last year. Sure seemed almost surreal that most of us woke up one day and saw our bank accounts had an overnight visitor. The checks of course were designed to stimulate the economy by providing us with extra spending to go out and spend in our community. We had three checks that came in waves, will there be another one?

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO