Midland, MI

Reader concerned about federal 'spendathon'

By Letter to the editor
Midland Daily News
 8 days ago

The Soviet Russia collapsed way back in 1991. Too much debt. Way back in...

Pantagraph

LETTER: Concerned about future of democracy

A democracy can only survive when each American Citizen has the power to vote. The power lies with the people of the United States to free and fair elections to decide who their leaders will be in government. After every election there are winners and loser who need to concede...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Reader raises questions, concerns about electricity

Thanks for the letter about Glacier National Park and the glaciers that have been skipped over by global warming. A related issue to this is the rush for electric vehicles and other electric appliances to wean America off fossil fuels. Can anyone explain how wall of this power is to be generated? Our electricity has been going downhill for at least fifty years and solar and wind have a very low return on investment and are borderline performers at best.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pinalcentral.com

Too concerned about prayer

I must commend a Pinal County Democrat for citing so accurately the U.S. Constitution in a recent letter to the Casa Grande Dispatch editor. His letter was about a local governmental board opening its meeting with a prayer. The writer feels the prayer is in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Times Daily

Blinken raised concerns about Taiwan with China

ROME (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday — an outreach designed to ensure that the intensely competitive relationship between the world's two largest economies doesn't veer into open conflicts. Support local...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Has Joe Manchin found an excuse to destroy President Biden’s agenda?

Things seemed to be going so well for Democrats. Progressives and centrists in the House resolved (mostly) their differences over President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, and the separate infrastructure bill passed, to everyone’s delight. It looked like Biden could be heading for a pair of legislative victories that would deliver on a substantial portion of his agenda, and vital steps on pressing problems — affordable child care, health insurance, climate change, even prescription drug prices — would finally be taken.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
96-5 The Fox

Gov. Burgum Pushing For North Dakotans To Get An Extra $500

It sure seems like yesterday when our stimulus checks were coming in. A crazy time in our lives when we started receiving stimulus checks last year. Sure seemed almost surreal that most of us woke up one day and saw our bank accounts had an overnight visitor. The checks of course were designed to stimulate the economy by providing us with extra spending to go out and spend in our community. We had three checks that came in waves, will there be another one?
GRAND FORKS, ND
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH

