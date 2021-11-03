CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong will roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from next week, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday, as authorities ramp up efforts to convince Beijing to allow crossborder travel to mainland China. The vaccination campaign in the global financial hub has lagged...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
Berkeleyan Online

What is the Fate of Universities in Hong Kong?

John Aubrey Douglass, Senior Research Fellow - Public Policy and Higher Education, Center for Studies in Higher Education | November 4, 2021. These are dark days for universities, and more generally civil liberties, in Hong Kong. In the early 1980s, China’s president Deng Xiaoping outlined the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” for the reunification of Hong Kong with China as part of the negotiations with the United Kingdom. There would be “One China,” with distinct Chinese regions such as Hong Kong and Macau, which would retain their own economic and administrative systems. Mainland China would continue to pursue “socialism with Chinese characteristics.”
EDUCATION
Medscape News

Who Can Receive COVID-19 Vaccination Boosters, International Travel: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, new UKHSA guidelines recommend that those at the highest clinical risk can receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster before the usual 6-month gap. Also, some experts have asked why Vitamin C has not been included in the clinical guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19, despite substantial evidence supporting the benefits of this inexpensive supplement. In addition, evidence has shown patients with haematological malignancies have a significantly lower response to COVID-19 vaccines than those with solid cancers. Although fewer than last week, COVID-19 cases remain high and stand at around 34,000 per day at a rate of 416.9 per 100,000 population. Deaths and hospital admissions have continued to rise. So far, 79.5% of over-12s are fully vaccinated and there has been a slight increase (14.5%) in those who have received a third vaccine dose or booster.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Beijing#Covid 19 Vaccines#Reuters#Sinovac#Chinese
AFP

China's Xi warns of 'Cold War-era' tensions in Asia-Pacific

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday against a return to Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific, urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change. Amid growing tensions with the United States over Taiwan, partially offset by a surprise deal between Beijing and Washington on climate, Xi said all countries in the region must work together on joint challenges. "Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geo-political grounds are bound to fail," he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. "The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era."
POLITICS
charlottestar.com

Law allows Hong Kong to remove films from theaters and online

The Beijing-ruled Hong Kong legislature has passed a new film censorship law, according to news reports. Hong Kong's national security law bans anything authorities consider secessionist, subversive or a result of cooperation with foreign entities. Hong Kong's national security law bans anything authorities consider secessionist, subversive or a result of...
WORLD
investing.com

German parliament debates new COVID-19 rules as cases soar

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's likely new chancellor Olaf Scholz urged more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday as the parliament debated new rules to tackle a fourth wave of infections without imposing lockdowns or making shots mandatory for anyone. The three parties negotiating to form Germany's new government have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
hypebeast.com

Secret Base and HBX Launch "HIGH-END LOW" Pop-Up in Hong Kong

HBX has joined hands with renowned Tokyo-based toy company SECRET BASE for a pop-up event titled “HIGH-END LOW” at HBX’s physical location in Hong Kong. Vinyl models presented include various reinterpreted pop culture characters by SECRET BASE’s HIDDY including SpongeBob SquarePants, Astro Boy, Ultraman‘s coin monster Kanegon, Ghostbusters‘ Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and Rat Fink. Special glue models divide the vinyl figures into half normal and have X-ray figures, and other specialty items include Gashapon products designed by VERDY and exclusive T-shirts created by Japanese streetwear brand BOUNTY HUNTER.
ECONOMY
Vogue

“I’m Not Entitled To Lose Hope”: The Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Campaigner On Life In Exile

Last year, when China announced plans for new security measures criminalising protest, Nathan Law had a stark choice: live in self-imposed exile, or face prison like Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow (his fellow founders of Hong Kong’s former pro-democracy party Demosisto) and many others. The day before the law was passed, Law flew to Britain; this April, he was granted asylum. Now based in London, he reveals that he “never felt like someone who could lead the pack”. His supporters would disagree: at university, Law was a leader of 2014’s Umbrella Movement protests; at 23 he became the youngest legislator in Hong Kong history (although he was later disqualified amid contentions over his oath); and in 2018 he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Even so, he insists, “I’m just an everyday man in an unexpected position, making decisions with a conscience during a watershed moment in history.”
ADVOCACY
investing.com

China's Alibaba records Singles' Day GMV of $84.54 billion over 11-day sales period

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding Ltd recorded Singles' Day gross merchandise value (GMV) of 540.3 billion yuan ($84.54 billion) over the 11-day sales period, the company said on Friday. China's Alibaba records Singles' Day GMV of $84.54 billion over 11-day sales period. Astroworld Festival death...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Chinese chipmaker says top executive, board members, quit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, said its vice-chairman has resigned in a leadership reshuffle less than a year after he took the role. Chiang, a former research director at Taiwan's TSMC, joined SMIC in late December. The company said he had resigned from his vice-chairman...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's 'Single's Day' shopping fest subdued by tech crackdown

China on Thursday held a subdued version of its annual "Single's Day" shopping spree, shorn of the usual boasting on sales volume as the country's chastened e-commerce sector kept a lower profile amid a government crackdown on platforms such as those operated by Alibaba. Platforms operated by Alibaba and its closest competitor JD.com reported combined sales of $115 billion last year.
RETAIL
Variety

Massive Paramount-Branded Theme Park to Be Built in China’s Kunming

Chinese authorities announced this week that a major $8 billion (RMB51 billion) Paramount theme park resort and arts complex will be built on the shores of Dianchi Lake in southwestern Yunnan province’s capital city Kunming. The Paramount resort itself will span an area of 643 acres out of the broader Paramount-branded development project’s total 1,899 acres. That will make it Hollywood’s third largest theme resort in China, following Shanghai Disneyland, which clocks in at 963 acres, and the 990-acre Universal Beijing Resort. The full Kunming complex will be more than five times larger and ten times more expensive than an initial vision...
LIFESTYLE
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy