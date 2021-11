If you’re a Galaxy smartphone user, you’re probably using WhatsApp, and if you do, then you’ve probably already been in a situation where you had to delete a sent message. You may have found out the hard way that the ability to delete sent messages has a limitation. Namely, it doesn’t allow for messages that are older than one hour to be removed. Only fresh ones. However, according to recent findings, it looks like WhatsApp is now working on lifting that limitation.

