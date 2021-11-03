CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Labels Ruben Loftus-Cheek as 'Too Talented' After Malmo Win

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an admission on Ruben Loftus-Cheek after their win against Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues were 1-0 winners away from home, with Hakim Ziyech scoring the only goal of the game from Callum Hudson-Odoi's wonderful cross in the second half.

Victory in Sweden means Chelsea are now one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition as they continue the defence of their European crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UCvX_0cl4LoYE00
SIPA USA

Speaking to the media after the game via Football.London, Tuchel praised the midfielder after yet another strong performance in blue, as he said: "I think we can give him credit to find his way in the match.

"He fought his way through. Maybe this was symbolic for him that he didn't disappear. He wants to dominate opponents. He is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his talent."

Chelsea were enjoying the most of the possession and chances throughout the first half of the game, but were unable to really test the Malmo defence.

As the match approached the hour mark, Hudson-Odoi sent a fantastic cross towards the back post, where Ziyech was on hand to tap it in and give his side the lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzyYn_0cl4LoYE00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Loftus-Cheek's appearance on Tuesday was his ninth of the season so far, and his fourth start of the campaign.

Rumours in the summer suggested he would leave the club during the transfer window, but the midfielder has impressed in all his appearances so far.

Chelsea next face Burnley on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Reece James' Chelsea Role After Newcastle Brace

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Reece James after the wing-back's brace secured Chelsea three points away to Newcastle. The 21-year-old bagged a second half brace with two impressive finishes to help Chelsea break the deadlock before Jorginho added a third from the penalty spot. Speaking after the match via...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Thomas Tuchel outlines what Chelsea need to do to win the title

Thomas Tuchel has shared what he believes are the elements Chelsea need to win the title and while he lists many criteria, he admits his list is by no means everything he has to consider. According to Tuchel, the gap between Chelsea and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Left Sad After Mateo Kovacic Suffers Hamstring Injury

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his sadness to announce that midfielder Mateo Kovacic will be unable to feature against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon. The Croatian international picked up an injury in training midweek and could be out of action for a number of weeks. He has already enjoyed the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel talks triple bonus of Loftus-Cheek, Sarr and Barkley

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits Ruben Loftus-Cheek's form this season has been a bonus. The 25-year-old impressed again when he came on against Norwich a week ago on the back of strong starts against Brentford and Southampton in the league. It is an added bonus that Loftus-Cheek plus Ross Barkley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Rely on Mendy and Kepa Too Much

Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission as he criticised his Chelsea side for relying on their goalkeepers to win matches too much this season. The Blues needed Kepa Arrizabalaga to save them in a penalty shoot-out against Southampton in the Carabao Cup round of 16 whilst Edouard Mendy put in a superb performance to give Chelsea all three points in the league against Brentford weeks ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champions League#European
Yardbarker

Ruben Loftus-Cheek compared to Premier League great by Rio Ferdinand

Ruben Loftus-Cheek slotted right back into the Chelsea team tonight with another good performance, and one of his biggest fans on the night was former Manchester United and England centre back Rio Ferdinand. Ferdinand was on punditry duty for BT Sport, and after Loftus-Cheek’s first Champions League start in 6...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

'You Need a Bit of Luck' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Champions League Win

Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea's Champions League win last season ahead of the Blues' trip to Malmo. The manager lifted the trophy at the end of his first season with the Blues and added a UEFA Super Cup to their collection too. However, he has now...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Watch: Tuchel satisfied wth Chelsea win at Malmo 'result matters'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses victory at Champions League opponents Malmo. Tuchel praised his team for doing what was needed to secure the 1-0 win at Malmo in the Champions League. The German insists the result was enough, though would've liked greater intensity from his players over the 90 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
473
Followers
4K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy