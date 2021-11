AMC CEO Adam Aron has defended himself after selling about $25 million of his shares and sending the share price tumbling down. He tweeted Wednesday, "62.5% of my annual pay is AMC stock, not cash. I hadn’t sold even 1 AMC share in 6 years. I publicly said months ago and again Monday, now at age 67, it’s prudent to diversify assets for estate planning. I STILL HAVE WELL OVER 2 MILLION OWNED/GRANTED AMC SHARES. I believe in AMC."

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO