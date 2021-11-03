Republican Kevin Brobson wins seat on Pennsylvania Supreme Court as GOP appears poised to sweep appellate races
The race between Democrat Maria McLaughlin and Republican Kevin Brobson was marked by big campaign spending and negative ads.
