Harrisburg, PA

Republican Kevin Brobson wins seat on Pennsylvania Supreme Court as GOP appears poised to sweep appellate races

WITF
WITF
 8 days ago
The race between Democrat Maria McLaughlin and Republican Kevin Brobson was marked by big campaign spending and negative ads. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. (Harrisburg)...

www.witf.org

WITF

Pennsylvania statewide court race goes to recount

The race pits Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Lori Dumas, the Democrat, against former Pennsylvania Senate Republican aide Drew Crompton. (Harrisburg) — The results of a tight race for a seat on the statewide Commonwealth Court will be recounted because two candidates finished within a half-percentage point of each other in last week’s election, the Pennsylvania Department of State announced Wednesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania court throws out governor’s school mask mandate, but appeal puts ruling on hold

Commonwealth Court sided 4-1 with the ranking Republican in the state Senate and others who sued to challenge the masking order. (Harrisburg) — An order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

AP source: GOP state Sen. Jake Corman to run for governor

A Thursday night event — billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte — was canceled after the lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19. (Harrisburg) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will run for governor in next year’s election, a political adviser said Wednesday, entering a huge and wide-open GOP field of candidates that is unlike anything party officials have seen in at least decades.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WITF

Pa. Senate backs bill to allow guns to be carried without permit

The bills passed with near-universal Republican support and backing from at least one Democrat. (Harrisburg) — The state Senate on Tuesday approved two veto-bound firearms bills, including one to allow people to carry a loaded gun openly or concealed, without a permit, and another to punish municipalities that impose firearms ordinances that are stricter than state law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Arkoosh calls for end to fracking in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania gas wells produced about 7.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2020 — the largest volume of natural gas ever produced in the state in a single year. (Pittsburgh) — In 2020, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued 1,017 oil and gas drilling permits for fracking across the state. At a roundtable campaign event on Monday, U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said fracking and its effects, such as pollution, are accelerating climate change and called for a statewide ban on fracking, starting with new fracking permits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

GOP lawmakers push for more say on air quality advisory board

Some Republican state lawmakers are pushing to overhaul how appointments to an air quality advisory board are made. It’s another response to the Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s attempt to join a regional cap-and-trade program for greenhouse gas emissions. The measure in the state Senate would give the legislature more say...
POLITICS
WITF

Capitol riot suspects had more ties to Oath Keepers than previously known

The Oath Keeper records were obtained from the nonprofit organization Distributed Denial of Secrets. (Washington) — Prosecutors have brought some of the most serious charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol against alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group that targets law enforcement and military veterans for recruitment. More than 20 suspected members of the Oath Keepers have been arrested, and some are facing charges of conspiracy.
PROTESTS
WITF

Pa.’s insurance marketplace questions answered

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Pennsylvania’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance marketplace is open for 2022 enrollment. The deadline to sign up is January 15.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Senate candidate’s estranged wife questioned in custody case

(Butler) — The estranged wife of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell said Monday during a custody hearing that a judge had rejected her request for a restraining order in 2018 based on her allegations that he had harmed one of their children, a newspaper reported. In one incident, Laurie...
RELATIONSHIPS
WITF

Wolf expects to let Pa. schools set masking rules in January

The decision to end the statewide mandate comes days after federal officials approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children five and older. (Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania school districts will soon be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pittsburgh police officer accused of using work email to sign up for Oath Keepers placed on administrative duties

Mayor-elect Ed Gainey says Lieutenant Philip Mercurio should be fired because he poses a threat to not only the public, but other officers, particularly officers of color. (Pittsburgh) — The city of Pittsburgh’s public safety department says that an officer who is accused of using his work email to sign up for the Oath Keepers — a far-right militia group — has been placed on administrative assignment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Feel like you don’t fit in either political party? Here’s why

Americans are far more complicated politically, a new Pew Research Center typology shows in a study that gives a clearer picture of the full spectrum of political views. (Washington) — The idea that Americans are polarized makes it seem as if there are only two sides in politics — liberal and conservative, Democrat and Republican.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

