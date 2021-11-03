Republican Kevin Brobson wins seat on Pennsylvania Supreme Court as GOP appears poised to sweep appellate races

The Oath Keeper records were obtained from the nonprofit organization Distributed Denial of Secrets. (Washington) — Prosecutors have brought some of the most serious charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol against alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group that targets law enforcement and military veterans for recruitment. More than 20 suspected members of the Oath Keepers have been arrested, and some are facing charges of conspiracy.

PROTESTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO