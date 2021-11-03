CZUR Mirror: Does this product really help correct my sitting posture and relieve back pain?

Back pain is one of the most common medical problems, affecting 8 out of 10 people at some point during their lives. Improper lifting or weak, unused muscles stemming from lack of exercise can lead to the development of back pain. Additionally, back pain can often be more of an alignment issue than an arthritic issue and can be caused by previous lower extremity issues such as knee surgery, or something as simple as tight hamstrings. When physical therapy and oral medications haven’t delivered relief, injection therapy can be a good alternative for patients considering non-surgical options. Epidural injections go directly to the source of your pain where the doctor is guided by a type of live-action, X-ray guidance called fluoroscopy to identify each nerve in the epidural space in your spine that could be causing your pain. And, epidural injections are pain-free. You might be relieved to know that a procedure designed to end pain is itself pain-free.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO