Electronics

CZUR Mirror: Does this product really help correct my sitting posture and relieve back pain?

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 8 days ago
Probably at home, you sit at your desk and use a laptop. Many times you have experienced pain due to a bad posture, and it is awful. It hurts a lot. You can feel the pain mostly in your back, neck, and shoulder. Your Fitbit or phone nags you every hour...

