2021 Quirk’s Media Awards Recognize Escalent with Groundbreaking Research Project Award. Escalent is honored to announce the recognition of one of its financial services research teams as winners of Quirk’s 2021 Groundbreaking Research Project award. Quirk’s recognized the team for their innovation, going above and beyond best practices to ensure the research could influence long-term, broader business objectives. The winning project, resulting in the study Seeing the Unseen: The role gender plays in wealth management, was executed with Merrill to understand gender bias in investing relationships.

