CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Pitts: The kids are alright; it's their elders who fear the truth

By Leonard Pitts Jr.
Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Maybe white students deserve more credit than they get. Maybe—apologies to The Who—the kids are all right. Leo Glazé seems to think so, based on a tweet I chanced upon last week. In it, he described himself as an educator who has spent his career in predominantly white private middle...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Instill courage in kids who avoid life’s tasks

Do you have a child or teen who seems unable to complete any sort of reasonable task requested of her? This is a kid who acts as if he is incapable of anything — getting out of bed in the morning, attending to basic self care, putting his gear away or helping around the house — and melts down at the smallest of challenges.
KIDS
Lima News

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Fear is the great unspoken engine of American history

Maybe white students deserve more credit than they get. Maybe — apologies to The Who — the kids are all right. Leo Glazé seems to think so, based on a tweet I chanced upon last week. In it, he described himself as an educator who has spent his career in predominantly white private middle schools. “I think I teach … history about as hard & honest as any teacher in America,” he wrote. “And when kids learn the truth about this country, they’re shocked and pissed off they’ve been lied to. Not uncomfortable.”
SOCIETY
ABC 15 News

Easing kids' fears of getting a COVID-19 shot

PHOENIX — While some parents are anxious to get younger kids vaccinated against COVID-19, no one is excited about the tears that often follow getting a shot. There are some things you can do to help ease your child's fears ahead of the visit. The Little Medical School has these...
PHOENIX, AZ
WKYC

Facts not fear: Your kids and COVID

CLEVELAND — Experts say vaccinating children is an important step in helping them get back to normal. But many acknowledge the decision for parents may be difficult given the newness of the vaccine, as well as the illness' less severe impacts on children, compared to older people. So where do...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Pasadena, CA
Education
Pasadena, CA
Society
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Education
Fayetteville Observer

Myron B. Pitts: The kids — and their dad — are ready for a real, full-on Halloween

One of my strongest Halloween memories is when my daughter was very little — she was a princess that year and we had taken her and her brother trick-or-treating. Helen Ann was cautious as we came to the first house. She stood far back from the neighbor who answered the door as she and Sam shouted, “Trick or treat!” Then I saw her face break into surprised delight as the neighbor dumped candy into her bag.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
deseret.com

Expert reveals the truth about kids and face masks after vaccination

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee said Tuesday that the FDA should give emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, per CNBC. When will the COVID vaccine be approved for kids?. The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
The Independent

Deaf father shares ‘amazing’ moment toddler daughter tried ‘interpreting’ for him for first time

A father who is deaf has shared the heartwarming moment his toddler daughter “interpreted” for him for the first time.Zach, who goes by the username @oursignedworld on social media, recently shared the encounter with his hearing daughter Madison on TikTok, with the video showing the moment that the one-year-old used sign language to communicate to him that a baby was crying in a store.“I’m deaf and my daughter is hearing. This is the first time she tried interpreting for me,” Zach captioned the video.In the clip, Zach and Madison, who is holding dish sponges, are walking in a store when...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The Kids Are Alright#African American#The Waverly School
Garden City Telegram

GUEST COLUMN A Soccer Mom’s Truth

Last year I did something I said I’d never do. I became a travel soccer mom. This term usually describes a North American, suburban woman who spends much of her time transporting children to sporting events. I had figured these events took place all throughout the week, in all different towns and places, and in a three rowed SUV. I had only heard stories, but I was about to learn more about these truths.
SOCCER
The Old Man

Opinion: Fox News Instills Fear, Rather Than Imparting The Simple Truth

DonkeyHotey, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Gullible conservatives will believe anything that comes out of Tucker Carlson’s mouth. Carlson’s recent bellyache is about Critical Race Theory. A theory he clearly does not understand or pretends otherwise. Carlson contends schools are teaching race hate based on Critical Race Theory. He’s predicting that CRT will lead to an all-out race war in the US. I suppose a race war would be good for Fox ratings, their sole motivation. Michael Savage stated on Newsmax that “Now they’re beating up white children in schoolrooms.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Beast

White Students’ Racist Snapchat Vid Went Viral. Black Students Were Punished.

Parents of students at a Florida high school are enraged after a racist video went viral on social media, then school administrators flubbed their response to it. An edited version of the Snapchat video shared with News4Jax shows two white students—one wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style white hood—laughing and using racial slurs seemingly aimed toward their Yulee High School classmates.
YULEE, FL
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
AOL Corp

For Matthew McConaughey, these 5 bedtime-prep products are alright, alright, alright!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. As Hollywood megastars go, Matthew McConaughey somehow manages to be completely contemporary and comfortingly classic. He can do it all — rom-coms, dramas, biopics, period pieces, studio blockbusters, critically adored indies and prestige television — as magnetic leading man or crackerjack character player. An off-the-top-of-the-head recounting — Magic Mike, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Wolf of Wall Street, True Detective,Dallas Buyers Club, Dazed and Confused — just hints at how ubiquitous and versatile he is. But the Oscar-winning actor has built up a reputation for being as fun and candid off-screen as he is captivating on-screen.
VIDEO GAMES
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: Mary Schmucker In ICU?

Return to Amish fans grew to love Mary Schmucker as if she was their own mentor and grandma. She was always helping the cast achieve their goals and attempted to guide a younger Jeremiah when she could. Now, she may need those kids she helped more than ever. Falling In...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy