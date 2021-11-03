CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Several Red Hawk VB players earn all-conference honors

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41G2FM_0cl4K6kA00

Sports Editor’s note: The wrong headshot ran with this story in Wednesday’s Gazette. The correct mugshot of Milton’s Jordan Karlen runs in today’s edition.

Milton senior setter Jordan Karlen has been named a first-team all-Badger East Conference player by a vote of conference coaches.

She’s joined by three teammates who earned all-conference honorable mention: Senior middle blocker Grace Schnell; senior left-side hitter/libero Noelle Washkoviak; and sophomore middle blocker Gwen Baker.

Coach Kaitlin Lundeen’s Red Hawks advanced to a WIAA Division 1 regional final before falling to Waterford. Milton went 4-5 in Badger East matches, tying for fifth place in the eight-team conference, and went 12-14 overall.

BADGER EAST CONFERENCE 2021 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM FIRST TEAM

Andi Spies, so., RS/S, Fort Atkinson; Jordan Karlen, sr., S, Milton; Summer Grigg, so., OH, Waunakee; Maryann Gudenkauf, sr., MB, Watertown; Ally Saleh, jr., OH, Waunakee; Kaitlyn Jordan, sr., MH, DeForest; Annie Tangeman, sr., MH, Stoughton.

Player of the Year: Andi Spies, so., Fort Atkinson.

SECOND TEAM

Kylie Wittnebel, jr., MH, Beaver Dam; Brooklyn Tortorice, so., MH, Monona Grove; Reece Yocum, sr., OH, DeForest; Callie Krause, sr., S, Fort Atkinson; Abby Walsh, jr., MB, Watertown; Halle Runez, sr., L, DeForest; Grace Grogan, sr., M, Waunakee.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lelia Ashley, sr., S, Beaver Dam; Ginny Bryant, jr., MH, Beaver Dam; Hope Heagney, sr., MB, Fort Atkinson; Alyssa Heagney, jr., DS/OH, Fort Atkinson; Gwen Baker, so., MB, Milton; Grace Schnell, sr., MB, Milton; Noelle Washkoviak, sr., LS/L, Milton; Jada Braun, sr., S, Monona Grove; Amelia Albers, jr., L, Stoughton; Payton Roets, jr., S, Watertown; Allie Mack, sr., S, Waunakee; Evelyn Seignarack, sr., L/DS, Waunakee.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The defense rests in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 4:34 p.m. ET]. The defense rested Thursday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse faces charges that he killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz using an AR-15-style rifle during protests on August 25, 2020, that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
City
Waterford, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
City
Watertown, WI
City
Milton, WI
City
Deforest, WI
Milton, WI
Sports
NBC News

Biden visits Arlington National Cemetery on first Veterans Day since Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden participated in a ceremony Thursday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, marking the first Veterans Day in 20 years that the U.S. has not been at war. Speaking to over 600 people at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Biden said veterans have "endured challenges most Americans will never know" and vowed to work with Congress to make sure veterans get the "world-class benefits that they have earned."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
183
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy