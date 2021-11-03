Several Red Hawk VB players earn all-conference honors

Sports Editor’s note: The wrong headshot ran with this story in Wednesday’s Gazette. The correct mugshot of Milton’s Jordan Karlen runs in today’s edition.

Milton senior setter Jordan Karlen has been named a first-team all-Badger East Conference player by a vote of conference coaches.

She’s joined by three teammates who earned all-conference honorable mention: Senior middle blocker Grace Schnell; senior left-side hitter/libero Noelle Washkoviak; and sophomore middle blocker Gwen Baker.

Coach Kaitlin Lundeen’s Red Hawks advanced to a WIAA Division 1 regional final before falling to Waterford. Milton went 4-5 in Badger East matches, tying for fifth place in the eight-team conference, and went 12-14 overall.

BADGER EAST CONFERENCE 2021 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM FIRST TEAM

Andi Spies, so., RS/S, Fort Atkinson; Jordan Karlen, sr., S, Milton; Summer Grigg, so., OH, Waunakee; Maryann Gudenkauf, sr., MB, Watertown; Ally Saleh, jr., OH, Waunakee; Kaitlyn Jordan, sr., MH, DeForest; Annie Tangeman, sr., MH, Stoughton.

Player of the Year: Andi Spies, so., Fort Atkinson.

SECOND TEAM

Kylie Wittnebel, jr., MH, Beaver Dam; Brooklyn Tortorice, so., MH, Monona Grove; Reece Yocum, sr., OH, DeForest; Callie Krause, sr., S, Fort Atkinson; Abby Walsh, jr., MB, Watertown; Halle Runez, sr., L, DeForest; Grace Grogan, sr., M, Waunakee.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lelia Ashley, sr., S, Beaver Dam; Ginny Bryant, jr., MH, Beaver Dam; Hope Heagney, sr., MB, Fort Atkinson; Alyssa Heagney, jr., DS/OH, Fort Atkinson; Gwen Baker, so., MB, Milton; Grace Schnell, sr., MB, Milton; Noelle Washkoviak, sr., LS/L, Milton; Jada Braun, sr., S, Monona Grove; Amelia Albers, jr., L, Stoughton; Payton Roets, jr., S, Watertown; Allie Mack, sr., S, Waunakee; Evelyn Seignarack, sr., L/DS, Waunakee.