Gemini delivers the next generation of graph technology with accessible and user-friendly data contextualization, integrated with end-to-end data product suite. Gemini Data Inc. announced today the public launch of Gemini Explore™ which delivers intuitive data visualization and contextualization functionality in a simple and interactive interface, designed to enable business users and data scientists alike to tell more compelling stories with their data. Explore represents the next evolution of graph technology, making it easier than ever before to understand complex data relationships and derive insightful information from data, enabling organizations to accelerate their decision making process, increase analytics team efficiency as well as capture new opportunities.

