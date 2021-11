The Cape Fox Communications Team has had a remarkable year of recognition, and they are delighted to add another win to the list. MarCom Award winners for 2021 were announced, and the Cape Fox Communications Team won two awards and two honorable mentions! The MarCom Awards are prestigious awards given to marketing and communications professionals who have stood out for their creative excellence. Cape Fox is proud to be recognized for having an award-winning communications team.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO