CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

EverCommerce to Acquire DrChrono, a Leading Cloud-based SaaS Practice Management and EHR Solution

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcquisition would expand EverCommerce’s suite of solutions in health services with a mobile-first platform designed for independent practices. EverCommerce Inc. (“EverCommerce” or the “Company”), a leading service commerce platform, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DrChrono Inc., a company developing an essential platform and services for...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
martechseries.com

A School Modernizes With Clevertouch® Technologies Solutions

Boxlight Corporation, a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, announced the successful implementation of Clevertouch interactive displays in Quarrydale Academy (Nottingham, UK). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Ricky Gordon, General Manager, Digital at Vistaprint. “(Quarrydale Academy) was keen to explore their options and find a...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Tecan Selects Forsta to Advance Its Voice of the Customer Programme

Leading laboratory instruments and solutions company chooses Forsta’s customer experience platform. Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created by the merger of Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, announced it has been selected for a Voice of the Customer (VoC) programme by Tecan, the leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. Forsta will support Tecan with a customer experience (CX) insights programme.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Enters the Metaverse

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc., a leading decentralized network and data storage technology company, announces that it has signed a virtual office services agreement (the “Agreement”) with TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero”) on November 8, 2021, to provide Cloud Nine with direct access within Decentraland, one of the leading decentralized Metaverse worlds.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lacework Strengthens Data-Driven Cloud Security Platform with Acquisition of Infrastructure as Code Company Soluble

Addition of Soluble Introduces New DevSecOps Capabilities, Lacework Customers Empowered with New Innovations that Enable Both Agent and Agentless Visibility to Detect and Protect All Major Hyperscale Cloud Providers. Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, announced the acquisition of Soluble, a scalable cloud infrastructure management company. The Infrastructure...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Business
martechseries.com

Technology Services Industry Association Recognizes Fuze for Customer Service Excellence for the Fifth Year in a Row

Delivering Transformative Experiences, Fuze Receives Support Staff Excellence (SSE) Center Outstanding Achievement Award and is Recertified as a SSE Center Company. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that it has been recertified as a Support Staff Excellence (SSE) Center company by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), meeting its rigorous standards as the only unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) vendor to be included for the fifth year in a row. Along with this recertification, Fuze was awarded TSIA’s Certified SSE Center Outstanding Achievement Award.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pyramid Analytics Ascends to the Large / Enterprise-Wide Implementations Category in BARC BI & Analytics 22 Report

Comprehensive Annual Survey of BI and Analytics Software Users Spotlights the Performance and Value of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform in Large Implementations. Pyramid Analytics announced today that BARC (Business Application Research Center), a leading European analyst firm, elevated Pyramid’s Decision Intelligence Platform to the Large/Enterprise-Wide Implementations category. Pyramid received 40 Top Rankings (1st place) and 87 Leading Positions (place top 22-33% or top 2 products in its 6 peer groups) in The BI & Analytics Survey 22. Based on a sample of 2,478 survey responses, the BARC report offers an unsurpassed level of user feedback on 30 leading business intelligence (BI) solutions. BARC is one of Europe’s leading analyst firms for business software, focusing on the areas of data, business intelligence and analytics (ABI).
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Kasisto Names Lindsay Soergel as its First Chief Customer Experience Officer

As financial organizations of all sizes rapidly accelerate their adoption of digital assistants, the customer experience has become the centerpiece of the digital strategy across the banking industry. Kasisto, creators of KAI, the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, today announced that banking technology veteran Lindsay Soergel...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Industry#Saas#Ehr#Leading Cloud#Saas Practice Management#Evercommerce Inc#The Company#Drchrono Inc#Marketing Technology News#Pathomation Announces#Emr Ehr#Api#Updox
roi-nj.com

Brillio acquires Standav, leading Salesforce cloud services partner

Brillio, an Edison-based tech company, announced this week that it acquired Standav, a Salesforce consulting and system integration firm headquartered in Silicon Valley and Dallas. The acquisition will integrate Standav’s deep expertise in quote-to-cash, price management and enterprise sales transformation into Edison-based Brillio’s Lead-to-Revenue transformation practice — making it one...
EDISON, NJ
aithority.com

Deloitte and VMware Lead Regional Management Corp.’s Transformation to 100% Cloud

Regional Management Corp. set an ambitious goal to embrace the cloud instead of refreshing the company’s primary on-premises and secondary disaster recovery data centers. Deloitte and VMware teamed up to create a robust enterprise-grade platform based on VMware Cloud to enable Regional Management to exit its data centers and move fully to the cloud in less than six months. One hundred percent of Regional Management’s workloads are now running on VMware Cloud, including a fully functional and tested disaster recovery capability.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DataGrail Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Subject Rights Request Automation

Helping organizations effortlessly and comprehensively complete data subject requests (DSRs) and build robust privacy programs. DataGrail, a leading data privacy company, was identified as one of ten total Representative Vendors in the November 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Subject Rights Request Automation. DataGrail believes recognition in the Market Guide validates its ability to help companies build robust privacy programs and comprehensively automate data subject requests.
BUSINESS
sourceforge.net

Q&A with SilkOne Cloud EHR: The Original Cloud Chiropractic EHR

The Chiropractic profession has seen many changes over the years. Probably the most important boon to Chiropractic office management and efficiency has been the advent of cloud based office management software and electronic health records. SourceForge recently caught up with Dr Rick, the managing partner and VP of marketing for...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

VAST Data Appoints George Axberg to Lead Enterprise Data Protection Strategy

Industry Expert Bolsters VAST’s Data Protection and Cyber Expertise. VAST Data, the storage software company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, announced the appointment of George Axberg to lead the company’s data protection strategy with its global customers. The Axberg appointment comes on the heels of VAST Data’s recent ransomware protection updates to Universal Storage, and further supports the company’s efforts in providing customers with trusted expertise and robust technology solutions to meet today’s new data protection requirements.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Informatica Announces Cloud Data Marketplace to Deliver Data Democratization at Enterprise-Scale

Cloud Data Marketplace to Empower Business Users with Greater Access to Trusted Data & Analytics. Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the Cloud Data Marketplace, designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organizations to make more informed decisions. Data-driven decision making requires data to be in the hands of decision-makers – and the Cloud Data Marketplace makes that strategy a reality. The Cloud Data Marketplace empowers business users to shop for both data and AI models, ensuring that business users spend less time looking for data, and more time making better decisions with trusted data.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Matt Biggin Joins Egress as VP of Engineering From Mimecast

Biggin’s appointment will drive operational enhancements and deliver Egress’ product roadmap, facilitating continued expansion for the leading provider of intelligent email security. Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, announced that it has hired Matt Biggin as its new VP of Engineering to scale and deliver its product roadmap.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Good-Loop Expands Into Japanese Market Through Exclusive Partnership With Hakuhodo DY Media Partners and D.A.Consortium

Deal gives Japanese advertisers access to company’s suite of purpose-powered ad formats. Global ad tech platform Good-Loop is expanding into Japan. The UK company today announced it has partnered with Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. and D.A.Consortium Inc. in an exclusive deal that will give Japanese advertisers access to Good-Loop’s suite of purpose-powered ad solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Habu Raises $25M in Series B Funding From Snowflake, Wing and Top Tier Investors Accelerating Its Rapid Growth in Burgeoning Data Collaboration Market

Habu, the global innovator in data clean room software, today announced it secured $25 million in Series B funding led by Wing Venture Capital. Snowflake Ventures, super{set}, Norwest Venture Partners, and Ridge Ventures joined the round, which will allow the company to accelerate product innovation, operations, and customer success to support its rapidly growing client base and continued global expansion. The round brings the total raised to $42 million and will help extend its market lead.
aithority.com

Quisitive Announces Creation of a Premier, Global Microsoft Digital Transformation and Cloud-Based Solutions Leader with Acquisition of Catapult Systems

Quisitive’s Cloud Solutions Capabilities Further Bolstered by Catapult’s Robust IT Services Business and Relationship with Microsoft. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider and Payment Solutions Provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership units of Austin, Texas-based Catapult Systems, LLC , a Microsoft-focused digital solutions and services provider, for US$51.5 million in cash.
BUSINESS
Government Technology

Managing Cloud Connectivity

While cloud offers governments the opportunity to leverage the capabilities of outside providers to deliver scalable and responsive services, technology leaders still have the responsibility to ensure their users can reliably access those services. “In a hybrid work environment, there is much more demand for predictable connectivity,” says Center for...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy