EverCommerce to Acquire DrChrono, a Leading Cloud-based SaaS Practice Management and EHR Solution

Comprehensive Annual Survey of BI and Analytics Software Users Spotlights the Performance and Value of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform in Large Implementations. Pyramid Analytics announced today that BARC (Business Application Research Center), a leading European analyst firm, elevated Pyramid’s Decision Intelligence Platform to the Large/Enterprise-Wide Implementations category. Pyramid received 40 Top Rankings (1st place) and 87 Leading Positions (place top 22-33% or top 2 products in its 6 peer groups) in The BI & Analytics Survey 22. Based on a sample of 2,478 survey responses, the BARC report offers an unsurpassed level of user feedback on 30 leading business intelligence (BI) solutions. BARC is one of Europe’s leading analyst firms for business software, focusing on the areas of data, business intelligence and analytics (ABI).

