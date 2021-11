Investment supports Pendo’s continued global growth and product innovation; provides liquidity to Pendo employees and early-stage investors. Pendo, a company that provides software that makes software better, announced a $110 million secondary investment led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. The investment was carried out through the purchase of secondary shares from Pendo employees and early-stage investors at the company’s most recent valuation of $2.6 billion. As one of the largest and most experienced software investors in the world, Thoma Bravo can provide Pendo with significant operational and financial resources to support the company’s growth plans, strategic acquisition efforts, and continued product innovation.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO