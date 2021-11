The Octagon returned to MSG for tonight’s UFC 268 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The highly anticipated welterweight title fight rematch proved to be another thrilling war. Kamaru Usman was able to get off to a strong start in the fight and wound up dropping Colby Covington on two occasions in the second round. However, ‘Chaos’ stormed back in rounds three and four, leaving many to believe the fight was 2-2 after twenty minutes. The final five minutes resulted in another competitive round and following the final buzzer Usman and Covington couldn’t help but show each other some respect.

