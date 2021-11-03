CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harriette Cole: My friend got drunk and told me something he didn’t mean to

By Harriette Cole
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: My friend was drinking the other day and told me something that he didn’t mean to. I mentioned it to him today, and he was immediately shocked that he would share a secret like that with me. I’m a little offended that he didn’t initially trust me...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 71

Keith King
8d ago

Here's my take. He confided in confidence to you, and you turn around and dry snitch on him to the whole world!!?? Doesn't make sense, dear.

Reply(5)
53
Christina Gutierrez
8d ago

I lock.my phone because I don't think its anyone's business about my personal conversations with anyone.. my sisters, mom, friends, cousins... whoever. those are private conversations. my husband has no right going around snooping in my phone and I don't go around snooping in his. how many people have a lock on their phone? there's a reason.

Reply(4)
24
Meme of 3
8d ago

A man that's always kept his phone unlocked and all of a sudden locks it is definitely cheating. I'm speaking from experience.

Reply(4)
31
