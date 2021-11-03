CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Record high stocks brace for Fed stimulus cut

By Julien Ponthus, Alun John
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Global stock markets traded at fresh record-high levels on Wednesday while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields ticked down as investors braced for the world's largest economy to start cutting pandemic-era monetary stimulus.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme in its policy statement at 1800 GMT, a move widely seen as marking a new chapter in the world's policy response to COVID-19.

European stock markets (.STOXX) rose to a new all-time high at the open after Wall Street's main indexes also scored new records on Tuesday.

U.S. futures were pointing to a flat open for the next session on Wall Street while MSCI's all-country world index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks equity performance in 50 nations, was up 0.02%, just a whisker from a new milestone.

The Tokyo bourse was closed for a public holiday while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost 0.04%.

Boosted by fiscal and monetary stimulus, global stocks have thrived during the global economic rebound which has followed the recession triggered by the first wave of COVID-19 infections in 2020.

"From a pure macro perspective, negative real rates mean there is no alternative to stocks, while at same time the earnings cycle is very strong," said Salman Ahmed global head of macro at Fidelity International.

Negative real rates is a very powerful force," he added, as investors wonder whether equities are at risk of losing their edge against other asset classes with the direction of travel for interest rates firmly on the rise,

Markets are almost certain the Fed will taper but are looking to see if policymakers will give hints about the possibility of interest rate hikes next year.

Fed officials are trying to maintain a balance between raising rates to ensure inflation remains contained and giving the economy as much time as possible to restore the jobs lost since the pandemic.

The Bank of England could meanwhile become the first major central banks to raise borrowing costs after the coronavirus crisis when its policymakers meet on Thursday.

Moves in currency markets were limited on Wednesday with the U.S. dollar index losing 0.07% at 94.036 against a basket of major peers.

The Aussie dollar picked up 0.24% after having dropped 1.2% against the dollar a day earlier following more dovish remarks from the Reserve Bank of Australia, even as it abandoned its short-term yield target.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were slightly lower at 1.5226%, off last month's recent top of 1.7%.

Oil prices fell as industry data pointed to a big build in oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.

Brent crude fell 1.7% to $83.28 a barrel while U.S. crude tumbled 1.5% to $82.65 a barrel.

Spot gold slipped 0.25%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks plummet as annualized CPI hits 6.2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sudden jump in the Consumer Price Index in the United States has undermined U.S. stocks and bonds, while boosting the U.S. dollar Wednesday. The monthly 0.09 percent CPI rise announced by the Labor Department Wednesday, was well above the expected 0.06 percent. It brought the annualized CPI increase to 6.2 percent, the highest reading in thirty-one years,
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian shares advance as inflation worries fade to background

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Asian share prices advanced on Friday as a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation reading ebbed, with investors now hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.7% to reach its highest...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesian stocks close at record high on economic rebound

(Nov 11): Indonesia’s stock benchmark closed at a fresh record high on Thursday (Nov 11) amid signs of an economic recovery. The Jakarta Composite Index of shares rose 0.1% to 6,691.34, a new all-time-high close. Bank and consumer stocks were the biggest gainers, with PT Unilever Indonesia surging 6.6% and PT Bank Mandiri climbing 1.1%.
MARKETS
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Inflation surges to highest level in 30 years, Biden is about to press ‘panic button’ – Steve Hanke

Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the implications for investors of higher inflation. “[Inflation] could go higher and the main thing is persistence. This talk we have, it’s all political nonsense…they’re talking about inflation being temporary, and it’s a supply chain problem. This is just utter rubbish. The CPI and inflation are driven by the money supply growth,” Hanke said. “And, we’ve had a massive amount of excess money created by the Fed since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs after hot U.S. inflation; euro dips

* Dollar index, dollar/euro at near 16-month highs * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds commentary) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to almost 16-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in 30 years encouraged bets that the Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy faster than expected. News on Wednesday that U.S. consumer prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace since 1990 fueled speculation that the U.S. central bank would lift interest rates sooner than expected as traders question its stance that current high inflation is "transitory." The dollar index looked set for a second straight day of gains, touching a session peak of 95.197, its highest since July 22, 2020. It was last up 0.36% at 95.1630. The euro was down 0.28% at $1.1446 after hitting $1.1430, the lowest since July 2020. "It feels like we're still trading the repercussions of the CPI," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. "The path of least resistance in the short term appears to be dollar higher. ... Stronger inflation weakens the transitory narrative, which means the Fed might need to tighten sooner." Second-day inflation-related bets and closure of the U.S. bond market for the Veterans Day holiday likely reduced trading volume and amped up price volatility, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXstreet.com, a website following financial markets. "Generally when the bond market is closed there's less liquidity and you tend to get more exaggerated moves because there's less liquidity to absorb any particular move," he said. Sterling was down 0.31% at $1.3363 after hitting $1.3359, its lowest since December 2020. Data showing Britain's economy lagging rivals in the July-September period did little to help. The greenback was last up 0.15% against the Japanese yen , trading in a range of 113.81 yen to 114.15 yen during the day after the U.S. currency rose sharply on Wednesday. The dollar scored its second straight day of gains against another safe haven, the Swiss franc, last up 0.40% at 0.9217. Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler said at an event late on Thursday the Swiss franc remained in demand as a safe haven investment with market uncertainties elevated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pulled lower by the U.S. dollar strength. The Aussie was last down 0.46% at $0.7291 after hitting a month low of $0.7287 and New Zealand's Kiwi dropped 0.54% to $0.7019 after hitting its lowest level since Oct. 14. Turkey's lira tumbled to a record low of 9.975 to the dollar after the U.S. inflation reading, and on growing expectations that Turkey will cut rates again soon. In crypto currencies, Bitcoin was up 0.2% at $65,053.95 after hitting a $69,000 intraday record on Wednesday. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:16PM (2016 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 95.1630 94.8340 +0.36% 5.759% +95.1970 +94.8240 Euro/Dollar $1.1446 $1.1477 -0.28% -6.33% +$1.1488 +$1.1443 Dollar/Yen 114.0600 113.9000 +0.15% +10.40% +114.1550 +113.8100 Euro/Yen 130.54 130.72 -0.14% +2.85% +130.9900 +130.4500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9217 0.9182 +0.40% +4.19% +0.9224 +0.9180 Sterling/Dollar $1.3363 $1.3402 -0.31% -2.21% +$1.3432 +$1.3359 Dollar/Canadian 1.2585 1.2499 +0.69% -1.17% +1.2596 +1.2472 Aussie/Dollar $0.7291 $0.7326 -0.46% -5.21% +$0.7341 +$0.7287 Euro/Swiss 1.0550 1.0538 +0.11% -2.38% +1.0574 +1.0536 Euro/Sterling 0.8563 0.8559 +0.05% -4.18% +0.8574 +0.8543 NZ $0.7019 $0.7058 -0.54% -2.24% +$0.7071 +$0.7013 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6775 8.6450 +0.16% +0.83% +8.7065 +8.6365 Euro/Norway 9.9341 9.9276 +0.07% -5.09% +9.9765 +9.9101 Dollar/Sweden 8.7168 8.6992 -0.13% +6.35% +8.7338 +8.6868 Euro/Sweden 9.9774 9.9902 -0.13% -0.98% +10.0101 +9.9633 (Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee in London, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Mark Potter and Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Pounce on During a Market Crash

Square continues to launch new services and capture market share. Upstart has a massive market opportunity and is just getting started. After a 2020 that included a big crash and then an even bigger recovery, 2021 has been more temperate (with just a couple short bursts of volatility) by comparison, and the S&P 500 is sitting on a 24.7% gain year-to-date. That big gain has more and more investors worried about the increased chances of a market crash.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
