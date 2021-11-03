CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CeeDee Lamb says Harrison Smith choked him after a tackle

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments

rob weston
8d ago

inexcusable..... he should be fined, suspended a couple games, he does it again......GONE.....

Reply(2)
9
EAT SHIT
8d ago

well just like the Minnesota Viqueens they're use to choking ....

Reply
9
