CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Slow burn: inside the 5 November Guardian Weekly

By Graham Snowdon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hmZD_0cl4IIK300
The cover of the 5 November edition of Guardian Weekly.

Few regions on Earth are more central to hopes of reining in global temperature increases than the Middle East. Financed by the west’s insatiable demand for fossil fuels, cities filled with air-conditioned skyscrapers and shopping malls have risen from the desert, and it’s not surprising that Gulf monarchies made rich and powerful by oil have paid little heed to thoughts of an economic transition to renewables, even though the region is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world. But, asks our diplomatic editor Patrick Wintour, could the long-term view be about to change?

The Cop26 climate conference got under way in Glasgow this week, amid a flurry of announcements and expectation. Follow the Guardian’s extensive coverage here.

It’s been a tough year for Queen Elizabeth. The 95-year-old British monarch lost her husband Prince Philip in April and her absence from Cop26 on doctor’s orders has focused attention on how the royal family will adapt if she has to withdraw further from public life. Caroline Davies reports on the subtle transition going on behind the scenes at the Palace.

Also, as a Franco-British row over fishing rights flared up this week, Simon Tisdall explains why the dispute may be more about politics than pollock on both sides.

When the Swedish pop group Abba made their final, bickering public appearance on British TV in 1982, few could have foreseen what a global phenomenon the band would subsequently become. Now, almost 40 years later, Benny, Björn, Agnetha and Frida are back with a new album and an “immersive live experience” to boot. Alexis Petridis gets the inside track on one of pop’s most sensational reformations.

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Slow Burn Hits the L.A. Riots (and 4 More Podcasts Worth Trying)

Hey everyone! Hope your post-Halloween hangover is going okay. This week: Slow Burn returns, middle school is hell, and The Paris Review will never die. As always, tell me what you’re listening to. You can reach me at nicholas.quah@vulture.com or find me on Twitter. Here Lies Me. A YA fiction...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Wintour
Person
Prince Philip
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Scott Morrison has decided electric cars won't threaten Aussie weekends

As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversation’s politics team. Scott Morrison is gearing up for the election in the first half of 2022. As the country emerges from COVID constraints, the PM is trying to make up for lost time on the ground, travelling in NSW and Victoria this week. He’s selling some of the nitty gritty of his emissions reduction policy, including a plan to encourage the take...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#British#Palace#Swedish#Abba
The Independent

Australia announces major climate funding boost to encourage more electric car sales

Australia has announced plans to encourage the sale of electric cars after the country received flak during the Cop26 summit for not doing enough to combat climate change.The new measures announced by prime minister Scott Morrison include a A$250m (£136m) plan to collaborate with private enterprises and setting up of 50,000 charging and hydrogen refuelling stations. Mr Morrison, who once opposed a push for e-cars, stressed that his new plan only aims to facilitate the market for them and is not a subsidy for multinationals. “The costs of technology are coming down, and that means the choices available to Australians...
CARS
The Independent

Sir Patrick Vallance says ‘climate change greater threat than Covid’

The most senior scientific adviser to the UK government, Sir Patrick Vallance, has said climate change is a bigger problem than the Covid-19 pandemic.He told the BBC: “The reason I say it is a bigger problem is because in terms of the overall effect on humanity, if this is not stopped it is a bigger, bigger challenge to the way we live and lives will be lost.“If the green choice becomes the easy one, more people will be willing to change their behaviour.”Speaking at Cop26, Sir Patrick said lessons can be learned from the way Covid-19 had to be dealt with,...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Waiting for more Black Mirror? Fill your time with this sci-fi slow burn

There are the escapist sci-fi movies that transport us to a world of spine-tingling aliens and visceral space travel. Then there are the subtle dystopian films that shine their brightest after the credits roll, ensuring your return to reality isn't without a fresh, existential perspective. I know you know about...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Environment
The Guardian

Azor review – a slow-burning mystery set in Argentina under the junta

It’s 1980, Argentina is under a military dictatorship, and Swiss banker Yvan (Fabrizio Rongione) has just arrived in Buenos Aires from Geneva. Discretion is crucial in his line of work. Azor, we hear, is slang for “be quiet” or, rather, “careful what you say”. With the help of his wife, Inés (Stéphanie Cléau), Yvan tours plush hotel bars and private pools, reassuring his super-rich clients that their assets remain safe. Except that there are rumours of horses being “disappeared”. Also missing is Yvan’s business partner, Keys, whose absence haunts this slow-burning mystery. As far as the plot is concerned, almost nothing happens, and yet Andreas Fontana’s sinewy debut teems with unseen threat. He crafts an atmosphere of grubbiness despite all the polished surfaces.
ENTERTAINMENT
eaglenationonline.com

Review: ‘Ugly Love’ charms readers with slow burn romance

Passed out in front of her apartment, Miles Archer is not at all who Tate was expecting to meet on her move in. Tate Collins is an academic student hoping to get her masters in nursing. She is hardworking, and prides herself for what she has accomplished. Coming from a family of airline pilots, Tate fits in easily with her brother’s friends — except for Miles.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kaxe.org

A Masterful Thriller: Paula Hawkins' A Slow Fire Burning

You probably already know writer Paula Hawkins from her two smash hit New York Times #1 bestsellers The Girl on the Train and Into the Water, so here’s a warning to prepare yourself for her third excellent thriller mystery, A Slow Fire Burning. Seriously, warn your friends: no spoilers, and avoid the internet, because while you’ll definitely want to solve this mystery, you’ll also want to get lost in and enjoy the intricacies and layers of the story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy