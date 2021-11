I have heard from both sides of the political aisle that they should be careful about abolishing the filibuster because if they do, the other side can and will do anything they want. I am good with that. Why not have each party run on an agenda, then enact that policy? That way if the policies lose voters, that side will lose the next election. That’s the point of democracy.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO